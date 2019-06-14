Cubs Open Series at Whitecaps with 5-3 Win

Comstock Park, MI: The South Bend Cubs offense came alive on Friday night with a 5-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps to begin the final series of the Midwest League's first half. With 13 hits, the Cubs got back on track and provided enough run support for starter Derek Casey to earn his fourth win of the season.

South Bend scored two runs in each of the 3rd and 5th innings to go up 4-2 on the Whitecaps. The heart of Buddy Bailey's order did the job tonight as Andy Weber and Tyler Durna each had at least three hits. Through five innings, Weber was 3/3 with 2 RBI. The former Virginia Cavalier finished with a 4/5 night.

Durna continues his hot stretch at the plate after hitting a towering home run against Lansing in the series finale at Four Winds Field. Durna brought in three RBI to rise his season total to 35, which leads the team.

On the mound, Casey ties the team high in wins along with Faustino Carrera with four. In six innings and a quality start, the right-hander gave up just one earned run and struck out five batters. Out of the bullpen, lefty Eugenio Palma earned the three-inning save and punched out four of his own.

Although South Bend is already eliminated from first half playoff contention, this series is an opportunity for confidence to rise and streaks to begin going into the All-Star break starting on Sunday night. Tomorrow's game two of the series is set for 7:05 PM with All-Star righty Cam Sanders on the mound for South Bend.

Following the conclusion of the series, Sanders, Weber, Jeff Passantino, Brailyn Marquez and Riley Thompson will represent South Bend in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

