TinCaps Game Notes: August 30 vs. South Bend (Game 135)

August 30, 2019





Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-38, 61-73) vs. South Bend Cubs (36-29, 73-60)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. RHP Cam Sanders

Friday, Aug. 30 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 135 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Tracy Coffman (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (espnfortwayne.com)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Cubs, 9-4, to even up the three-game series at one game apiece. Every single TinCap batter reached base in the victory, and seven of the 'Caps 11 hits were extra-base hits.

A STRONG FIRST IMPRESSION: Lefty Jesus Gonzalez made a resounding debut with the TinCaps on Thursday night. The 18-year-old from Venezuela tossed five innings of one-run ball while allowing just two hits. Both hits came in the fifth inning, as Gonzalez no-hit the Cubs (36-29, 73-60) through the game's first four innings.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris is on a 14-game on-base streak-a season-long. Over the last 14 games, Harris is slashing .288/.393/.500 with 4 doubles, 2 triples, a homer, and 4 RBIs... For the season, he ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. Harris also ranks 8th in walks (59).

DWS, HR: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton crushed two home runs onto the left-field concourse in the midst of a four-RBI game on Thursday night. "DWS" has two hits in each of his last three games, and he's the second TinCap to hit two home runs in a game this year. Jawuan Harris also hit two home runs in a win on July 18. Williams-Sutton has three home runs in his last seven games. He had five homers in his first 84 games this season. In his last seven games (since Aug. 22), Williams-Sutton is slashing .333/.448/.708 (OPS of 1.156) with 6 RBIs.

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP (.411)... He also leads the league in HBP (30), setting a single-season franchise record. That includes being hit by 4 pitches in a game against Cedar Rapids on July 22 (which tied a MiLB record; it's never happened before in a MLB game). The previous franchise record for HBP in a season was 23... Williams-Sutton ranks 3rd in the MWL in BB% (14.7%)... His wRC+ of 138 is 2nd in the league among active players.

ONE MORE CHANCE TO SHINE: Left-handed starter Ryan Weathers makes his final scheduled start of the 2019 season on Friday night. The 7th overall pick in the 2018 Draft enters tonight with 86 strikeouts and a 3.76 ERA in 91.0 IP. Weathers is 2nd in the MWL in K/BB (4.78), 4th in BB/9 (1.78), 4th in xFIP (3.21) and 5th in BB% (4.8%) amongst starters with at least 90.0 IP this season. Further information on Weathers can be found on page 3.

HOT CURRY: Left fielder/DH Michael Curry has been one of the best hitters in the league since Memorial Day Weekend. Over his last 72 games, Curry's .886 OPS ranks 4th in the MWL. His .314 AVG ranks 2nd, .408 OBP is 3rd, and .478 SLG is 4th.

JUSTIN-FORMATION: Over his last 34 games (since July 21), infielder Justin Lopez has slashed .290/.340/.450 (.790 OPS) with 9 doubles, 4 homers, and 21 RBIs... Lopez, 19, is 1 of only 2 teens in the MWL with 12 home runs this year. The other is Lansing's Gabriel Moreno, the No. 9 Toronto prospect.

RUIZ BATTED IN: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz, 19, ranks 13th in the MWL in RBIs with 55. The only teenagers in the league with more are No. 5 Indians prospect Bo Naylor and No. 6 Cubs prospect Cole Roederer... Ruiz is also 11th in the league in doubles with 24.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano made SportsCenter last Monday for a behind-the-back flip to second base for a force-out against Bowling Green. It was No. 4 on Top 10 Plays... Marcano has the 6th most hits in the MWL (119). He also has the 2nd lowest K% (9%) and 4th lowest swinging strike% (4.6%). With 33 walks against only 45 strikeouts, his BB/K ratio (0.73) ranks 6th.

Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2019

