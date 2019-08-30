Dragons Notes for Friday

August 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Friday, August 30, 2019 l Game # 67 (137)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (28-38, 56-80) at Great Lakes Loons (37-29, 80-53)

RH Randy Wynne (0-0, 8.31) vs. RH Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 2.08)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Great Lakes 5, Dayton 3. After a long rain delay at the start (1:42), the Loons broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to jump ahead 5-1. The Dragons rallied in the ninth inning, scoring two runs and getting the tying run to the plate with one out before falling short. Miguel Hernandez had a solo home run for Dayton. Mariel Bautista had two hits including a double.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani leads the Midwest League in stolen bases with 42. Two players in Dragons history have led the league in steals. They are Billy Hamilton (2011) and Jose Siri (2017).

Siani over his last 12 games is 16 for 48 (.333) with a home run.

Miguel Hernandez over his last 13 games is 17 for 43 (.395) with 1 HR, six doubles and a triple. He is batting .329 in August (25 G).

Morgan Lofstrom over his last 15 games is batting .340 with one home run. He is batting .333 in August (17 G).

Juan Martinez had an 11-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday. Over his last 13 games, he is 15 for 51 (.294) with two home runs. The hitting streak matched the longest of the season by a Dayton player by Randy Ventura.

Cameron Warren is batting .310 over his last 10 games, going 12 for 38.

Matt Lloyd is batting .333 over his last eight games, going 9 for 27. He hit two home runs in the series at Lake County.

Adrian Rodriguez in the month of August has posted an ERA of 1.48 in six games (five starts) (30.1 IP, 5 ER). His ERA ranks second in the MWL and first in the Reds organization for the month among qualified pitchers.

Connor Curlis in the month of August has posted an ERA of 2.05 in five games (four starts) (26.1 IP, 6 ER).

Clate Schmidt in the month of August has posted an ERA of 2.08 in eight games (three starts) (26 IP, 6 ER).

Matt Pidich over his last 30 games: 1.40 ERA, 51.1 IP, 30 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 57 SO.

Eddy Demurias over his last seven games: 1.54 ERA, 11.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, August 31 (7:09 p.m.): West Michigan RH Sandel De La Cruz (3-4, 3.81) at Dayton RH Jordan Johnson (0-1, 54.00)

Sunday, Sept. 1 (2:09 p.m.): West Michigan RH Robbie Welhaf (4-7, 2.88) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (6-3, 4.00)

Monday, Sept. 2 (2:00 p.m.): West Michigan LH Robert Klinchock (0-1, 4.50) at Dayton RH Clate Schmidt (2-1, 2.41)

