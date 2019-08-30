Seth Gray joins Kernels from Elizabethton

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that INF Seth Gray will join the Kernels from Elizabethton and INF Albee Weiss has been assigned to the Elizabethton roster. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Gray in the 4th round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of Wright State. He played in 57 games at Elizabethton, batting .225 with 11 HR and 36 RBI.

Weiss rejoined the Kernels on July 16th and played in 28 games, batting .180 (18-100) with 3 HR and 10 RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 23rd round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Cal State Northridge.

Gray is active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game with Quad Cities. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with five players currently on the injured list and one player on an MLB rehab assignment.

The Kernels wrap up a seven-game homestand with the 2019 regular season finale vs. Quad Cities at 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. They host the River Bandits on Wednesday, September 4th in game one of a best-of-three series in the first round of the MWL playoffs, with games 2 and 3 in Quad Cities.

