Dragons on TV Saturday and Sunday on Dayton's CW

August 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons games on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 will be televised live from Fifth Third Field on Dayton's CW. On both dates, the Dragons will meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). Game times are 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The telecasts are part of a 25-game TV package this season. All games are broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

- Over the air Channel 26.1

- Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

- Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All Dragons television broadcasts are sponsored by Dayton Power & Light.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will handle commentator duties.

All broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. The Lipstick Scoundrels will perform the national anthem on Saturday, and the Sidney High School Chamber Choir will perform on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.