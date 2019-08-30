Kernels Walk-Off Again on Steer's Single

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Spencer Steer's RBI single in the ninth inning gave the Kernels their fourth walk-off win in the past seven games. Friday's 2-1 win over Quad Cities gave Cedar Rapids the victory in the series that included all three games decided by one run. The two teams will square off next week in the opening round of the Midwest League playoffs.

Daniel Ozoria made his way to second base with one out in the ninth inning after a terrific bunt led to a two-base throwing error by Bandits pitcher Layne Henderson. With the game tied 1-1, Steer batted next and drilled a liner into left-center that allowed Ozoria to score the winning run.

The game was scoreless until Cedar Rapids (36-31, 75-62) scored a run in the seventh inning. Ozoria drew a one-out walk and stole second base to get into scoring position. He scored the game's first run on Gabe Snyder's two-out RBI triple. The smash stayed just fair down the right field line and rolled into the corner for his fourth triple of the season.

Quad Cities (35-21, 78-55) tied the game 1-1 in the eighth inning. Austin Dennis drew a two-out walk and quickly stole second base. He scored on a RBI single to center by Oscar Campos.

Andrew Cabezas started and kept the River Bandits off the scoreboard through 5.2 innings. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out three. Quad Cities loaded the bases in the second inning with no outs, but Cabezas kept Quad Cities from scoring with a force out at home and an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play. J.T. Perez entered in the sixth inning and stranded a runner at second before tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Nate Hadley (2-1) struck out five hitters over the final two innings for the victory.

Matt Ruppenthal struck out seven over 6.2 innings, allowing one run on seven hits. His 100th and final pitch of the night was Snyder's run-scoring triple in the seventh inning. Henderson (2-2) took the loss in relief.

The Kernels travel to Beloit for the final three games of the regular season. Saturday night's game begins at 6:30 p.m. and features Josh Winder (7-2, 2.68) and Beloit's Angello Infante (3-5, 2.98). You can listen to the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, and www.kernels.com.

The Midwest League playoffs begin on Wednesday night as Cedar Rapids hosts the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch on September 4 begins at 6:35 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for all 2019 Cedar Rapids Kernels home games, including the playoff opener September 4 against the Quad Cities River Bandits, by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling 319-896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

