Game Notes

Tonight is the regular-season home finale for Bowling Green, as well as the debut of the Bowling Green Sinkholes. BG also can clinch the second-half division title with a win tonight and a South Bend loss.

About Last Night... The Bowling Green Bootleggers played the middle game of a three-game series against the Lake County Captains on Thursday night. With Miller Hogan on the mound, the Captains struck first to take the lead in the second, as Jesse Berardi led off with a double, then scored on a single by Daniel Schneemann. In the bottom of the inning, though Grant Witherspoon drew a leadoff walk, then scored on a double from Chris Betts to tie the game with one out. The score remained 1-1 into the fifth, when the Bootleggers rallied against Lake County reliever Kellen Rholl. After two walks to open the inning, Ford Proctor lined an RBI double to left. Two batters later, Ruben Cardenas hit a sacrifice fly, giving Bowling Green a 3-1 advantage. The bullpen did the rest, as Nick Sprengel threw three shutout innings, and Joel Peguero tossed a scoreless ninth, nailing down the victory to even the series.

The Arms of August... The Bowling Green pitching staff continued their stellar month on the mound, allowing just one run for the seventh time this month. With another stingy effort in the books, BG lowered their staff ERA this month to 2.49, tied for the lowest in the Midwest League. Bowling Green hurlers have allowed the fewest runs in the league in August, while also walking the fewest batters and posting a 1.13 WHIP while allowing just a .226 opponents batting average.

Give 'Em Schnell... Nick Schnell continued his stretch of hot hitting last night, extending his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning double. The newest member of the Hot Rods, Schnell has hit safely in 10 of his first 11 contests in a BG uniform since being reassigned from Princeton on August 17. The former first-round pick is hitting .295 with three doubles, a triple, and three RBI since coming to Bowling Green. During his seven-game streak, Schnell is hitting .344, while scoring six times in that span.

Down in a (Sink) Hole... Tonight, Bowling Green will adopt a new persona, playing as the Bowling Green Sinkholes. Sinkholes Night is in tribute to the infamous incident on February 12, 2014 at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, when eight Corvettes on display plunged into a 40-foot deep sinkhole that opened up underneath the museum. Six of the cars were damaged beyond repair, but all eight are still exhibited in the same location they were before the cave-in.

To September We Go... While Bowling Green punched their playoff ticket on Monday night, the Hot Rods are still in search of a second half division title. With the win last night, coupled with South Bend's loss to Fort Wayne, BG's magic number to clinch the division is down to two. The Hot Rods are off to the postseason for the seventh time in franchise history, and the fourth-consecutive season.

Single Season Record Watching... HR: Betts has 18 homers (4th most in a single season) and is one behind Moises Gomez (3rd, 19, 2018), three behind Ronaldo Hernandez (2nd, 21, 2018) and four behind Derek Dietrich (1st, 22, 2011)... RBIs: Betts' 71 are one back of Jake Hager (72, 2012) for fifth place... Hits: Proctor (129) trails Tim Beckham (135) for fifth and Drew Vettleson (139, 2012) for fourth... Strikeouts: Betts (132) is one behind Ty Morrison (133, 2010) for fourth-most... Wins: Sampen and Strong (9) are one win away from moving into a five-way tie for fourth-most... Saves: Peguero (15) surpassed Scott Shuman (14, 2010) last night for third-most...

Last Night's Notes... Schnell has hit safely in eight-straight games...Hogan's sixth-straight wins are the most by a BG pitcher this season... Bowling Green went 5-4 this year under the Bootleggers moniker... The Bootleggers are 17-10 in the month of August... BG is 44-24 at home...The Bootleggers are 60-38 against right-handed starters...The Bootleggers won for the 17th time when being out-hit by their opponent...

