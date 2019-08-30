Dragons Homestand Preview for August 31 - September 2

August 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





August 31 - September 2, 2019

Fifth Third Field

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, August 31 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:09 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:09 p.m.

Monday, September 2 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:00 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Saturday: Jordan Johnson (RHP)

Sunday: Eduardo Salazar (RHP)

Monday: Clate Schmidt (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The game on Saturday and Sunday against West Michigan will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

For the games on Saturday and Sunday, WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Tom Nichols in the booth for the TV broadcast.

For all television broadcasts in 2019, the national anthem will be aired live on Dayton's CW just ahead of first pitch.

For Your Entertainment

Saturday, August 31

The final fireworks show of 2019 will take place roughly 10 minutes after the final out, presented by Associated Builders and Contractors!

The Knights of the Inferno, a firefighter motorcycle club, will be on the plaza with roughly 15-20 bikes for fans to check out.

Good Enough Garage car enthusiasts will be on the plaza for fans to see around 15-20 classic cars.

Wright State University will have a booth on the main plaza with information on the university that fans can check out on their way into the park.

Duck Donuts is back on the plaza before the game with samples of freshly made donuts.

The Mini Dugout Dancers are back for the final time this year at Fifth Third Field to entertain fans during inning breaks.

The Lipstick Scoundrels will perform the national anthem and the Wilbur and Orville Wright Squadron- a service organization for Air Force Cadets will serve as the Honor Guard, aired live on Dayton's CW.

Sunday, September 1

Rosie Red and Mr. Redlegs will be at the ballpark to join Heater and Gem in entertaining fans and posing for photos!

Ed Randall's Fans for the Cure will have a table on the main plaza raffling off a signed Dragons team bat colored blue to raise awareness for prostate cancer. In addition, Dragons players will wear blue sweatbands during the game to honor the cause.

Jimmy Keys returns to Fifth Third Field to entertain fans with organ music throughout the game.

The Sidney High School Chamber Choir will perform the national anthem and Amvets Post 464 will serve as the Honor Guard, aired live on Dayton's CW.

Monday, September 2 Special 2:00 p.m. Start Time

The Dayton VA Medical Center will be on the plaza with information on how veterans can get medical care and how to enroll at the VA. There will be giveaways with Dayton VA information on them as well.

The Retirement Village People are back to help close out the season at Fifth Third Field by entertaining fans during inning breaks.

Caroline Grace Williams will sing the national anthem and the 88th FSS Division from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will serve as the Honor Guard.

Dragons On The Field

From August 15-26, Dragons infielder Juan Martinez put together an 11-game hitting streak, tied for the longest streak by a Dragons player this season. Martinez collected 15 hits during the streak in which he batted .349. He had plenty of extra-base power, hitting a double, two triples and two home runs while driving in five runs and scoring seven times. Though he only walked twice, Martinez still put together a .391 on-base percentage during the streak. The 11-game hit streak tied Randy Ventura for the longest this season; Ventura's streak lasted from June 4-16.

The Dragons have six players on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list according to the mid-season update. This group is led by the Reds fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 draft, Michael Siani. The outfielder is the seventh-rated prospect in the organization after being selected out of high school in Philadelphia. Outfielder Mariel Bautista (#16 prospect) remains in the 16-slot from the preseason rankings. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include infielders Juan Martinez (#22) and Bren Spillane (#30), the latter was the 2018 Big 10 Player of the Year at Illinois before being chosen in the third round. Right-handers Lyon Richardson (#17) and James Marinan (#19) are both expected to make significant impacts on the mound this season for the Dragons.

Former Dragons player and hitting coach Luis Bolivar returns for his third year as manager. Former major leaguer Kevin Mahar returns for his third season as bench coach while former major league pitcher Seth Etherton is back for his second year as pitching coach. Mike Devereaux, a 12-year MLB veteran, joins Bolivar's staff as hitting coach after spending last season in that role with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Reds at that time.

