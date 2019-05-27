TinCaps Batter Loons for Second Straight Day

MIDLAND, Mich. - The TinCaps earned a split of their four-game series against the Midwest League Eastern Division-leading Great Lakes Loons with an 8-3 win at Dow Diamond on Memorial Day afternoon.

Great Lakes (30-18) scored the game's first run when Miguel Vargas singled leading off the bottom of the first, advanced to third via a fielding error, and scored on a Dillon Paulson sacrifice fly. The Loons scored first in three of the four games during the series.

The TinCaps (23-25) tied the game right back up in the top of the second, when Agustin Ruiz sliced a one-out triple down the right-field line and came home to score on a Juan Fernandez single.

Fort Wayne surged in front with five runs in the third inning. The TinCaps tagged the Loons with the five runs via four hits, including a Justin Lopez RBI single and a Dwanya Williams-Sutton three-run double. It was Justin Lopez's first RBI as a right-handed hitter this season (his other 17 RBIs came as a left-handed hitter), and the three-run double for "DWS" marked the first three-RBI game for the outfielder this season.

With healthy run support at his disposal, Efraín Contreras settled into quite the groove. The 19-year-old right-hander faced 16 consecutive Loons batters without surrendering a hit from the second through sixth innings, posting a final line of 5.2 innings with one run (unearned) allowed, one walk and seven innings. In his last two starts, Contreras has combined to go 11.2 innings without allowing an earned run, surrendering six hits while striking out 12 and walking just one batter.

Not satisfied, the Summit City squad scored once more in the sixth (Luis Almanzar RBI single) and again in the ninth (Michael Curry RBI single).

The Loons have had the best statistical offense in the league this year, but they're only comeback effort came in the eighth when Dillon Paulson launched a two-run homer.

A day after tallying a season-best 15 hits, the 'Caps tallied 13 hits on Monday. Second baseman Xavier Edwards went 3-for-4 with a walk, raising his batting average to league-leading batting average to .378 and the circuit's top on-base percentage to .435.

