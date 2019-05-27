TinCaps Game Notes: May 27 at Great Lakes (Game 48)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-25, 5th East) @ Great Lakes Loons (30-17, 1st East)

RHP EfraÃ­n Contreras vs. LHP John Rooney

Monday, May 27 - Dow Diamond (Midland, Mich.) - First Pitch 2:05 PM (Game 48 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan & Evan Stockton

WATCH: MiLB.TV

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The TinCaps bats exploded for 12 runs and a season-high 15 hits in a 12-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond. The 10-run win tied the largest margin of victory for Fort Wayne in a game this season. Every single batter in the 'Caps lineup had a hit, and four players had multi-hit games (Xavier Edwards, Grant Little, Justin Lopez, Michael Curry).

WHAT'S AT STAKE: A win today would mark consecutive road wins for the first time since May 9-10 at Beloit. The TinCaps snapped a six-game road losing streak with Sunday's victory.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the Midwest League this season. Fort Wayne pitchers are averaging 3.01 strikeouts for every walk. 'Caps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL (133 BB in 398.1 IP, just 3 per 9 innings). TinCaps starters in particular have had pinpoint accuracy lately-only 7 walks in the last 12 starts combined.

IMPROVING PEN: Over the last 6 games, TinCaps relievers have combined to allow just five earned runs in 32.2 innings (1.38 ERA) with 37 strikeouts and 9 walks.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the MWL in Batting Average (.369) and Hits (59). He's tied for 2nd in OBP (.425) and tied for 2nd in Stolen Bases (14). His numbers were buoyed by a 4-for-5 performance Sunday, his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season. Edwards also has the lowest Swinging Strike % (2.9%) and the 3rd lowest K% in the MWL (8.3%). His 1.13 BB/K ratio is 3rd. He had a 22-game on-base streak and 14-game hitting streak (longest in the MWL this year) end Tuesday.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano got off to a slow start this season, slashing .179/.270/.196 through his first 15 games. But since April 22, over his last 27 games, Marcano has hit .366 with a .413 OBP and .482 SLG, 8 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 13 RBIs. He was the MWL Player of the Week for April 29-May 5. Overall this year, Marcano's .304 Batting Average ranks 8th in the MWL. His 52 Hits are tied for 5th. Marcano has swung and missed at only 5.1% of pitches (tied for 4th lowest SwStr%) and has struck out only 8.3% of the times he's been up (3rd lowest K%).

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has a double, a triple, 5 home runs and 13 RBIs in his last 11 games. Lopez has recently made an adjustment in the box with less movement of his hands and is now resting his bat on his back shoulder pre-pitch. Manager Anthony Contreras compared the swing simplification to Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers. On Sunday, Lopez had two hits (both singles) and an RBI. On Saturday, Lopez smacked a two-run home run to right field. Lopez had four extra-base hits (all doubles) in his first 22 games this season. The infielder had two hits on Saturday and Sunday, the first this season he has had consecutive multi-hit games.

RIPPING IT: Outfielders Agustin Ruiz and Dwanya Williams-Sutton rank 4th and 14th, respectively, in the MWL in Line Drive % on batted balls at 27% and 23%. (For context, Franmil Reyes has the highest LD% for the Padres at 23%.) Ruiz is also tied for 5th in the league in Doubles (13) and is 14th in RBIs (26).

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 20% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL. (For context, Mike Trout has the highest BB% in MLB at 21%.) Harris has also swiped 12 bases (tied for 6th in MWL).

POWER SURGE: The TinCaps have 35 extra-base hits in their last 11 games, including 4 (two doubles, two home runs) on Saturday night and 3 doubles on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne had 2 extra-base hits combined over its previous 4 games.

TURNAROUND: Catcher Juan Fernandez began the season 0-for-18, but is 19-for-48 (.395) since in a 15-game span.

