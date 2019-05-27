Series Finale with Bees Rained Out

May 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - Monday afternoon's series finale with the Burlington Bees has been postponed due to heavy rains and an unplayable field. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader with the Bees when the teams meet again in Burlington June 7th through the 10th - the date of the doubleheader is yet to be decided.

Fans with tickets to Monday's game can redeem their ticket for any LumberKings regular season home game during the 2019 season.

The LumberKings will now hit the road for a three-game series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers starting on Tuesday night. Clinton will throw righty Alberto Guerrero (2-0, 2.52) while Wisconsin will tap righty Reese Olson (1-3, 6.47). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:20 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI or online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

