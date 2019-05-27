Series Split Between Loons, TinCaps

MIDLAND, Mich. - After having their way with opponents over the last month, the Great Lakes Loons found a formidable opponent in the Fort Wayne TinCaps this Memorial Day Weekend in Midland. The visitors overcame dropping the first two games of the series to earn a split besting the Loons 8-3 on Sunday afternoon.

It's the first series the Loons have not won since April 24 when the West Michigan Whitecaps took two out of three off the Loons. During this somewhat unprecedented run, Great Lakes compiled a 23-6 record and has led the Midwest League in batting average, home runs, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, on-base plus slugging and runs scored.

University of Southern California product Dillon Paulson provided a spark offensively with a sacrifice fly to bring in the first run of the game in the bottom of the 1st inning, followed by a two-run home run out to right field in the bottom of the 8th.

Taking a broader look at the rest of the 1st half with just 19 games remaining before two playoff spots are awarded, the Loons still hold a slight advantage for the top spot in the Midwest League Eastern Division. Lurking in second place by 0.5 game are the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who the Loons will be visiting to kick off their upcoming road trip. The Lake County Captains are not far behind in third place just 1.0 game back.

Niko Hulsizer continues his reign among the top MWL power hitters, tied for the lead with the Lake County's Will Benson with 12 home runs. Miguel Vargas is also looking like a lock for the MWL All-Star Game with a .323 batting average (3rd) and .426 on-base percentage (1st).

It's now back on the road for the next week for the Loons as they head to Kentucky before facing these same TinCaps in Fort Wayne next weekend. They return to Dow Diamond on Tuesday, June 4.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Dillon Paulson: 1-for-2, HR (5), 3 RBI

James Outman: 2-for-3, BB

Brett de Geus: 2.2 IP, 0 ER

UPCOMING HOMESTAND

June 4: Bark in the Park

June 5: School Kids Day

June 6: STEM Night

June 7: Parks & Rec Night feat. appearance by Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich)

June 8: Breast Cancer Awareness Day feat. Pink Out the Park

June 9: Lou E's Kids Club Takeover feat. Mascot Madness; Pregame Youth Clinic

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

