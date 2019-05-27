Hansen Continues Scoreless Inning Streak, Bandits Blank Wisconsin 5-0
May 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, IA - Austin Hansen and Brett Daniels combined on a three-hit shutout as the Quad Cities River Bandits topped the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-0 on Monday evening at Modern Woodmen Park. The shutout was the eighth of the season for the River Bandits.
Hansen, the starting pitcher, worked 4.2 innings and struck out six Wisconsin hitters, while walking four. He departed in the top of the fifth inning with runners at second and third base and two outs. Daniels came out of the bullpen and struck out David Fry on three pitches to preserve a 1-0 lead. The right-hander would allow just one hit in the final 4.1 innings of the game. Hansen has now worked 27.2 consecutive scoreless innings, the most for a River Bandits pitcher since 2008.
The River Bandits (32-15) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Austin Dennis opened the frame by shooting a double down the first base line to immediately put a runner in scoring position. Jeremy Pena put the Bandits on top with a sharp single into center, extending his hitting streak to nine games in the process.
Two unearned runs came across in the fifth to widen the gap. The Bandits loaded the bases on a walk, error and hit by pitch against Wisconsin starter Aaron Ashby. Dennis drove in Ruben Castro from third with a sacrifice fly and Pena plated another by bouncing into a fielder's choice back to the mound.
19-year old Freudis Nova blasted his first home run of the season against Ashby to lead off the sixth. He picked on a fastball and lined the pitch onto the concourse above the left field berm to increase the advantage to 4-0. In the seventh, the Bandits tacked on one more run with a double from Ross Adolph that was followed by an RBI single off the bat of Dennis.
Dennis led all hitters by going 3-3 with two doubles, two runs batted in and a run scored. Pena also collected two RBI, raising his season total to a team-leading 30.
The River Bandits will continue their first homestand of the season by hosting the Beloit Snappers in game one of a three-game set at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night. The River Bandits plan to have RHP Jose Bravo (0-0, 1.64) on the mound. Beloit will turn to RHP Joe DeMers (0-1.5.59) for the opener.
All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.
