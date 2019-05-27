River Bandits Shut Out Wisconsin
May 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
DAVENPORT, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-0 on Monday evening at Modern Woodmen Park. Austin Hansen and Brett Daniels combined on the three-hit shutout as Austin Dennis provided most of the offense to help the River Bandits to their third win in the four-game series.
Quad Cities (32-15) had the lead two batters into the game. Dennis, who had three hits and two RBI in the game, doubled and stole third base to start the bottom of the first. Jeremy Pena followed with a single to center to score Dennis for the 1-0 lead.
Wisconsin (22-27) had a chance to at least tie the game in the top of the fifth inning. Brent Díaz started the inning with a walk. Brice Turang doubled with one out and the Rattlers had runners at second and third with one out. However, both runners were left stranded when the inning ended.
The River Bandits added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as they scored two runs without a hit. Wisconsin starter Aaron Ashby walked the lead-off batter. An error by Antonio Piñero on a potential double play ball put two runners on base. Then, Ashby hit Ross Adolph to load the bases. Dennis drove in the first run of the inning with a sacrifice fly. A fielder's choice off the bat of Pena got the second run of the inning home and Quad Cities was up 3-0.
Freudis Nova hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the River Bandits a 4-0 lead.
Dennis struck again with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to add another run to the Quad Cities advantage. Ross Adolph doubled with two away to keep the inning alive. Dennis cracked a single to left and Adolph scored.
Wisconsin managed just three hits in the game. A single by David Fry in the third, Turang's double, and a single by Díaz in the seventh inning. Two Quad Cities pitchers combined to strikeout twelve in the game as they pitched around five walks.
Fry's single extended his current hitting streak to 18 games. He was 1-for-2 with two walks on Monday night and is 27-for-70 (.386) during the streak, which is the longest in the Midwest League this season.
This was just the third time Wisconsin has been shutout this season.
The Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday with a game against the Clinton LumberKings. Game time is 6:35pm and features game one of a four-game rehabilitation appearance with the Rattlers by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Piña.
Wisconsin has named Reese Olson (1-3, 6.47) as their starting pitcher. The LumberKings are going with Alberto Guerrero (2-0, 2.52) as their starter.
Tuesday is a Baker Tilly Business Persons Special with WNAM & WVBO. Show your business card at the box office to receive a box seat ticket, a hot dog or brat, and your choice of beverage for $17. This offer is also open to military personnel with valid ID.
The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:15pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.
R H E
WIS 000 000 000 - 0 3 1
QC 100 021 10x - 5 6 0
Click here for Monday's Boxscore
HOME RUN:
QC:
Freudis Nova (1st, 0 on in 6th inning off Aaron Ashby, 0 out)
WP: Brett Daniels (1-3)
LP: Aaron Ashby (3-2)
TIME: 2:36
ATTN: 1,274
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2019
- Hansen Continues Scoreless Inning Streak, Bandits Blank Wisconsin 5-0 - Quad Cities River Bandits
- River Bandits Shut Out Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Lansing's Late Rally Sinks Captains - Lake County Captains
- Moreno Homer Helps Lugs Split, 5-4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Longtime Clinton Fixtures Announce Partnership - Clinton LumberKings
- Bailey Jumps to 9th All-Time in MiLB Wins as Cubs Shutout Whitecaps 1-0 - South Bend Cubs
- Series Split Between Loons, TinCaps - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Batter Loons for Second Straight Day - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Betts' Two Homers Lead 10-5 Comeback Win over Dayton - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Whitecaps Swept in South Bend - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Hot Rods Erase Early Five-Run Deficit to Defeat Dragons 10-5 on Monday Afternoon - Dayton Dragons
- Inclement Weather Postpones Cougars and Snappers - Kane County Cougars
- Game Postponed - Beloit Snappers
- Series Finale with Bees Rained Out - Clinton LumberKings
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Kernels and Chiefs Postponed - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Chiefs and Kernels Rained Out Monday - Peoria Chiefs
- Kody Funderburk joins Kernels; Blayne Enlow to Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- LumberKings Beat Bees 3-2 Despite Stellar Performance by Soriano - Burlington Bees
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 27 at Great Lakes (Game 48) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wild Kane County 'pen gives Snappers extra-inning win - Beloit Snappers
- Cubs Win Walk-Off Thriller over Whitecaps 11-10 - South Bend Cubs
- Cougars Let One Slip in Extras - Kane County Cougars
- Baz K's Nine, Johnson Has Four Hits in 3-1 Victory - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- 'Caps Lose Heartbreaker in 11 - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.