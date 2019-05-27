River Bandits Shut Out Wisconsin

DAVENPORT, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-0 on Monday evening at Modern Woodmen Park. Austin Hansen and Brett Daniels combined on the three-hit shutout as Austin Dennis provided most of the offense to help the River Bandits to their third win in the four-game series.

Quad Cities (32-15) had the lead two batters into the game. Dennis, who had three hits and two RBI in the game, doubled and stole third base to start the bottom of the first. Jeremy Pena followed with a single to center to score Dennis for the 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin (22-27) had a chance to at least tie the game in the top of the fifth inning. Brent Díaz started the inning with a walk. Brice Turang doubled with one out and the Rattlers had runners at second and third with one out. However, both runners were left stranded when the inning ended.

The River Bandits added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as they scored two runs without a hit. Wisconsin starter Aaron Ashby walked the lead-off batter. An error by Antonio Piñero on a potential double play ball put two runners on base. Then, Ashby hit Ross Adolph to load the bases. Dennis drove in the first run of the inning with a sacrifice fly. A fielder's choice off the bat of Pena got the second run of the inning home and Quad Cities was up 3-0.

Freudis Nova hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the River Bandits a 4-0 lead.

Dennis struck again with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to add another run to the Quad Cities advantage. Ross Adolph doubled with two away to keep the inning alive. Dennis cracked a single to left and Adolph scored.

Wisconsin managed just three hits in the game. A single by David Fry in the third, Turang's double, and a single by Díaz in the seventh inning. Two Quad Cities pitchers combined to strikeout twelve in the game as they pitched around five walks.

Fry's single extended his current hitting streak to 18 games. He was 1-for-2 with two walks on Monday night and is 27-for-70 (.386) during the streak, which is the longest in the Midwest League this season.

This was just the third time Wisconsin has been shutout this season.

The Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday with a game against the Clinton LumberKings. Game time is 6:35pm and features game one of a four-game rehabilitation appearance with the Rattlers by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Piña.

Wisconsin has named Reese Olson (1-3, 6.47) as their starting pitcher. The LumberKings are going with Alberto Guerrero (2-0, 2.52) as their starter.

Tuesday is a Baker Tilly Business Persons Special with WNAM & WVBO. Show your business card at the box office to receive a box seat ticket, a hot dog or brat, and your choice of beverage for $17. This offer is also open to military personnel with valid ID.

The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:15pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

Click here for Monday's Boxscore

