Bailey Jumps to 9th All-Time in MiLB Wins as Cubs Shutout Whitecaps 1-0

South Bend, IN: Baseball history was made on Memorial Day at Four Winds Field as the South Bend Cubs finished off their sweep of the West Michigan Whitecaps with a 1-0 victory. With his 2,095th career win, Manager Buddy Bailey has taken sole possession of 9th place all-time on the MiLB Manager wins list. He passed Lefty O'Doul, former teammate of Babe Ruth with the 1922 New York Yankees.

Compared to last night's 11-10 dramatic walk-off win, the Cubs needed just one run to back up their pitching staff on Monday afternoon. With a dominant outing of five shutout innings and a career high seven strikeouts, Cam Sanders earned his third win of the year.

Out of the bullpen, Jose Albertos put together his best performance as a South Bend Cub with two scoreless frames and just one walk. Albertos, who struggled with command last year, had good location of his fastball and changeup on Monday. He earned the hold and a major confidence boost to his game.

Jack Patterson finished things off for the Cubs and earned his first Midwest League save with two shutout innings. The southpaw allowed just a hit and also struck out one batter.

South Bend's lone run came in the bottom of the 2nd inning after a leadoff double from Chris Morel. Morel, the hero of last night's walk-off, provided a spark in the middle of the Cubs order this series. After stealing third base, Morel trotted home on an RBI sac fly from Rafelin Lorenzo for the 1-0 lead.

With the series sweep, the Cubs take a four-game winning streak into one of their most important series to date in the first half.

The Lake County Captains will come in for a three-game series starting tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Lake County is one of the three teams in front of South Bend right now and they currently hold the wild card spot in the Eastern Division. Peyton Remy is the expected starter for the Cubs.

