Longtime Clinton Fixtures Announce Partnership

CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings and NelsonCorp Wealth Management announced today an agreement for a three-year naming rights agreement for the current ballpark. The 82-year old home of the LumberKings will now be called NelsonCorp Field as part of greater partnership for the foreseeable future.

NelsonCorp Field will become the third naming rights deal since the currrent home of the LumberKings opened in 1937.

"We are very excited to be partnering with NelsonCorp Wealth Management," said LumberKings General Manger Ted Tornow. "David (NelsonCorp President and CEO) and his staff have been huge supporters and the timing was right for both of us."

"The history of professional baseball in Clinton has been a fixture connecting many generations. By supporting this gem, we hope to keep baseball a vital part of our community for many years to come," said NelsonCorp President and CEO David Nelson.

NelsonCorp Wealth Management has served the financial needs of others for more than 35 years, growing from three associates in a small Illinois office to more than a dozen team members in multiple locations. They now oversee branch offices from Iowa to Hawaii. Their growth has allowed them to build a team with a blend of experiences and education that delivers the best possible service to their customers.

