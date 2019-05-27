Longtime Clinton Fixtures Announce Partnership
May 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings and NelsonCorp Wealth Management announced today an agreement for a three-year naming rights agreement for the current ballpark. The 82-year old home of the LumberKings will now be called NelsonCorp Field as part of greater partnership for the foreseeable future.
NelsonCorp Field will become the third naming rights deal since the currrent home of the LumberKings opened in 1937.
"We are very excited to be partnering with NelsonCorp Wealth Management," said LumberKings General Manger Ted Tornow. "David (NelsonCorp President and CEO) and his staff have been huge supporters and the timing was right for both of us."
"The history of professional baseball in Clinton has been a fixture connecting many generations. By supporting this gem, we hope to keep baseball a vital part of our community for many years to come," said NelsonCorp President and CEO David Nelson.
NelsonCorp Wealth Management has served the financial needs of others for more than 35 years, growing from three associates in a small Illinois office to more than a dozen team members in multiple locations. They now oversee branch offices from Iowa to Hawaii. Their growth has allowed them to build a team with a blend of experiences and education that delivers the best possible service to their customers.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2019
- Lansing's Late Rally Sinks Captains - Lake County Captains
- Moreno Homer Helps Lugs Split, 5-4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Longtime Clinton Fixtures Announce Partnership - Clinton LumberKings
- Bailey Jumps to 9th All-Time in MiLB Wins as Cubs Shutout Whitecaps 1-0 - South Bend Cubs
- Series Split Between Loons, TinCaps - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Batter Loons for Second Straight Day - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Betts' Two Homers Lead 10-5 Comeback Win over Dayton - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Whitecaps Swept in South Bend - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Hot Rods Erase Early Five-Run Deficit to Defeat Dragons 10-5 on Monday Afternoon - Dayton Dragons
- Inclement Weather Postpones Cougars and Snappers - Kane County Cougars
- Game Postponed - Beloit Snappers
- Series Finale with Bees Rained Out - Clinton LumberKings
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Kernels and Chiefs Postponed - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Chiefs and Kernels Rained Out Monday - Peoria Chiefs
- Kody Funderburk joins Kernels; Blayne Enlow to Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- LumberKings Beat Bees 3-2 Despite Stellar Performance by Soriano - Burlington Bees
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 27 at Great Lakes (Game 48) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wild Kane County 'pen gives Snappers extra-inning win - Beloit Snappers
- Cubs Win Walk-Off Thriller over Whitecaps 11-10 - South Bend Cubs
- Cougars Let One Slip in Extras - Kane County Cougars
- Baz K's Nine, Johnson Has Four Hits in 3-1 Victory - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- 'Caps Lose Heartbreaker in 11 - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.