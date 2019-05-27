Game Postponed
May 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release
Today's game against the Kane County Cougars has been postponed to a later date. The game will be made up when the Snappers visit Kane County from June 14-June 16 right before the All-Star Break.
