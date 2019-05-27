Kernels and Chiefs Postponed

Cedar Rapids, IA - Monday afternoon's game between the Peoria Chiefs and Cedar Rapids Kernels has been postponed due to wet grounds and persistent rain.

Because the two teams do not play again at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium during the first half, the game will be made up in Peoria as part of a DH on Sunday, June 9th starting at 1:00 PM.

Fans with tickets for today's game may exchange them at the Kernels Ticket Office for any future Kernels home game during the 2019 regular season, subject to availability. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday.

The Kernels begin a long road trip with games at Burlington, Beloit, Clinton and Peoria that continues through Monday, June 10th. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, June 11th to host Wisconsin at 6:35 PM

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

