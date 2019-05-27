LumberKings Beat Bees 3-2 Despite Stellar Performance by Soriano

Burlington and Clinton both threw arguably their best pitchers on Sunday. The Bees Jose Soriano had the longest outing for a Burlington pitcher this year, going six and a third, allowing just three hits and three walks. He struck out 10.

With the score tied at one, Soriano walked the lead off batter in the seventh, got a strike out, but then walked another batter. With first and second, the Bees went to Ben Morrison in relief. Morrison gave up just a single, which scored a run. A fielding error allowed another tally. Both runs were charged to Soriano. Clinton up 3-1.

Clinton's Chris Vallimont did not allow a hit until the fifth, when Spencer Griffin scored on a Connor Fitzsimon's hit. He left the game after six.

The red-hot Griffin led off the ninth inning with a triple to center. Francisco Del Valle drove him home with a sacrifice fly, but that was all the Bees could produce, as they fell for the second game in a row 3-2.

