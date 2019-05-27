Moreno Homer Helps Lugs Split, 5-4

LANSING, Mich. - Gabriel Moreno capped a three-run eighth-inning with a two-run homer, and the Lansing Lugnuts (21-28) finished an eight-game homestand with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Lake County Captains (30-20) in a Memorial Day matinee at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The Lugnuts split the four-game series with the second-place Captains, denying them a first-place tie with Great Lakes.

With the Captains leading 3-2 entering the last of the eighth, Captains reliever Riley Echols (Blown Save, 1; Loss, 0-1) struck out Reggie Pruitt looking and coaxed a slow roller to third from Otto Lopez. Third baseman Connor Smith, however, threw the ball wildly to first base, turning an infield single into three bases. Nick Podkul followed with a game-tying sacrifice fly. After a walk to Jake Brodt, Moreno lifted a fly ball over the glove of leaping 6-foot-5 right fielder Will Benson for his second home run in Lansing, giving the Nuts a 5-3 lead.

In the ninth, facing Will McAffer, Benson trimmed the lead to one run with his second RBI single of the game, prompting Lugnuts manager Dallas McPherson to call in Cre Finfrock. Benson stole second and third base, putting the tying run 90 feet away, but Finfrock (Save, 1) struck out Mitch Reeves looking on a slider to end the game.

Lugnuts starter Sean Wymer fired five innings, allowing solo home runs to Quentin Holmes and Miguel Jerez in a no-decision.

Wymer was relieved by Marcus Reyes, who pitched a scoreless sixth before allowing a run on a walk and two singles in the seventh. Jackson Rees (Win, 2-0) relieved Reyes and dominated, striking out three straight Captains to strand runners at the corners and then working a 1-2-3 eighth inning with two more strikeouts to lower his ERA to 0.40 - one earned run allowed in 22 2/3 innings, with 41 strikeouts compared to four walks.

Brodt added a two-run first-inning homer, his team-leading sixth big fly, plus two walks to aid the Lugnuts' offense, with Lopez finishing 2-for-4 with two singles and two runs scored to increase his on-base streak to 19 games. Additionally, Lopez has exactly two hits in each of his last six games.

