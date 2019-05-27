Wild Kane County 'pen gives Snappers extra-inning win

BELOIT, WI - The Snappers and Cougars engaged in a pitchers' duel for the first nine frames of Sunday night's contest, but a few erratic offerings on the part of Kane County's bullpen ended up giving Beloit a 6-2 win in 11 innings. A series of walks from Cougars relievers Chester Pimentel and Ethan Larrison paired with some shoddy defense from Kane County catcher Zachery Almond allowed the Snappers to break out for a four-run 11th despite only recording one hit in the inning.

Beloit opened the scoring in the third on Joseph Pena's RBI single off Cougars starter and Diamondbacks No. 13 prospect Matt Tabor. Bryce Nightengale (1-2, 4.65 ERA) got the start for the Snappers, throwing 3 2/3 shutout innings before being removed in favor of Bryce Conley. Working for the first time since his rain-shortened start on Wednesday, Conley surrendered a game-tying single to Jose Herrera in the fifth inning.

From there, a battle of the bullpens ensued. Righty Charlie Cerny fired 1 2/3 scoreless frames in relief of Conley, while Kane County received 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief from Kenny Hernandez and Wesley Rodriguez after Tabor went 3 1/3.

The Snappers briefly took the lead on a JJ Schwarz sacrifice fly in the top of the tenth. However, the Cougars quickly retaliated when Diamondbacks No. 7 prospect Alek Thomas scored on Herrera's RBI double off Beloit closer Eric MariÃ±ez, who had an uncharacteristically wild outing.

Kane County's bullpen proved more erratic, however, and it ended up costing them the game. Pimentel began the 11th inning by drilling Max Schuemann with Lester Madden already on second base thanks to Minor League Baseball's extra-inning rules. Skyler Weber advanced both runners with a bunt before a passed ball by the catcher Almond gave the Snappers a 3-2 lead. Pimentel rallied to strike out Logan Farrar, but Farrar ended up reaching base while another run scored on Almond's second passed ball of the inning.

After Pimentel plunked Ryan Gridley to load the bases, he was replaced on the mound by the righty Larrison, who had no better luck finding the strike zone. Larrison issued back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Devin Foyle and John Jones, extending the Snappers' lead to 6-2. Michael Danielak threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the 11th to seal Beloit's first win of the series.

The Snappers received several impressive offensive performances on Sunday. Schuemann stayed hot with a 2-for-4 night, while Pena, Madden and Farrar also contributed two knocks apiece. The Cougars' pitching staff helped Beloit's cause by walking nine batters, including eight from their bullpen. The Snappers were equally wild, however, also walking nine on the night.

Beloit will look to salvage a series split in Kane County tomorrow at 1 p.m. CT. before heading to Quad Cities on Tuesday for a 3-game set against the River Bandits.

