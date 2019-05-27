Inclement Weather Postpones Cougars and Snappers
May 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
GENEVA, Ill. - Monday's 1 PM contest between the Kane County Cougars and Beloit Snappers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will now be played as part of a doubleheader on Father's Day weekend when Beloit returns to Kane County. The exact date of the doubleheader will be announced at a later time.
Fans with tickets for Monday's game are encouraged to call the box office at 630-232-8811 between 9 AM and 5 PM, Monday-Friday, for their exchange options. Tickets may also be exchanged in person at Northwestern Medicine Field during regular business hours.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2019
- Hot Rods Erase Early Five-Run Deficit to Defeat Dragons 10-5 on Monday Afternoon - Dayton Dragons
- Inclement Weather Postpones Cougars and Snappers - Kane County Cougars
- Game Postponed - Beloit Snappers
- Series Finale with Bees Rained Out - Clinton LumberKings
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Kernels and Chiefs Postponed - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Chiefs and Kernels Rained Out Monday - Peoria Chiefs
- Kody Funderburk joins Kernels; Blayne Enlow to Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- LumberKings Beat Bees 3-2 Despite Stellar Performance by Soriano - Burlington Bees
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 27 at Great Lakes (Game 48) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wild Kane County 'pen gives Snappers extra-inning win - Beloit Snappers
- Cubs Win Walk-Off Thriller over Whitecaps 11-10 - South Bend Cubs
- Cougars Let One Slip in Extras - Kane County Cougars
- Baz K's Nine, Johnson Has Four Hits in 3-1 Victory - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- 'Caps Lose Heartbreaker in 11 - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kane County Cougars Stories
- Inclement Weather Postpones Cougars and Snappers
- Cougars Let One Slip in Extras
- Cougars Blow out Snappers
- Shannon, Weiss Provide Friday Fireworks
- Cougars Drop Three of Four to Bandits