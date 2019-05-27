Inclement Weather Postpones Cougars and Snappers

GENEVA, Ill. - Monday's 1 PM contest between the Kane County Cougars and Beloit Snappers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will now be played as part of a doubleheader on Father's Day weekend when Beloit returns to Kane County. The exact date of the doubleheader will be announced at a later time.

Fans with tickets for Monday's game are encouraged to call the box office at 630-232-8811 between 9 AM and 5 PM, Monday-Friday, for their exchange options. Tickets may also be exchanged in person at Northwestern Medicine Field during regular business hours.

