Timo Werner CREATED AND FINISHED for Earthquakes!
Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026
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- Hugo Cuypers Scores in Sixth Straight in 5-0 Shutout Victory over Sporting KC - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Suffers Defeat at Chicago Fire - Sporting Kansas City
- Quakes Roar Back From Second-Half Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Comes up Short to San Jose Earthquakes at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Wins Fourth Straight, 4-2, over Charlotte FC - Nashville SC
- Austin FC Defeats Dynamo with Goals from Nelson, Uzuni - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Falls, 2-0, on the Road to Austin FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Wins, 3-2, against Orlando City SC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Draws, 1-1, at Home against the NE Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- Orlando City SC Falls, 3-2, on the Road to D.C. United - Orlando City SC
- Revolution Battle Inter Miami CF to 1-1 Draw on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Full Time Clip: Defeat on the Road - Charlotte FC
- Columbus Scores 2-0 Win over Union - Philadelphia Union
- LAFC Earns League Leading Eighth MLS Clean Sheet in 1-0 Road Win at Minnesota United - Los Angeles FC
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- Atlanta United Defeats Toronto FC 2-1 - Atlanta United FC
- Early Goal Costs New York City FC - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Host Real Salt Lake on Sunday Night Soccer, Honor Club Legend Cobi Jones with Statue Unveiling - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnós to a First Team Contract - New York City FC
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