Timbers Sign Sawyer Jura to Short-Term Agreement from T2
June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers signed T2 defender Sawyer Jura to a short-term agreement ahead of tonight's home match against Minnesota United FC, the club announced today. Tonight's kickoff between Portland and Minnesota is set for 7:30pm PT at Providence Park. A stream will be available on MLS Season PassÃ¢â¬Â¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Jura, 18, receives his third Timbers call-up of the 2024 MLS campaign. The defender is under contract with T2 through 2025 and is set to fully join the first team as a Homegrown Player in 2026 through the 2027 MLS season. The Bend, Oregon native made his professional debut for T2 on Aug. 27, 2022, and has since made 19 appearances (13 starts) for the MLS NEXT Pro side. This season, Jura has made nine appearances (all starts) for T2, registering two goals and one assist.
Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
