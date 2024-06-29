Inter Miami CF Extends Impressive Road Form, Defeats Nashville SC 1-2 at GEODIS Park

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Inter Miami CF (13W-3L-5D, 44 points) earned a 1-2 win over Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday night, extending its Club-record run of matches unbeaten on the road in MLS to seven, and overall winning streak to three. Defender Ian Fray and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Jordi Alba were the difference makers on the night, scoring the decisive goals in the first half.

"I think we had a very good first half, that we controlled completely, in which we had two goals and five more scoring opportunities.Then in the second half, although we didn't control the ball in the same way as in the first half and had to fall back, especially when Nashville switched to a three-man defense, we didn't suffer," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino. "I think we ultimately won the game very well."

Martino made several changes to the starting XI from the team's win over the Columbus Crew in its last match. Drake Callender started in goal; Ian Fray, Sergii Kryvtsov, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba started in defense; Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo and Benjamin Cremaschi formed the midfield three; Julian Gressel and Diego Gómez started on the wings alongside striker Leonardo Campana in attack.

The match marked the returns of two key players as Redondo and Gómez recovered from their respective injuries and were called upon to start against Nashville. Bright and Fray, meanwhile, maintained their positions in the starting lineup following strong performances in the win over Columbus.

From the early moments of the match, it was Inter Miami threatening most. Early half chances came to Cremaschi, Gressel and Campana as the visitors mounted increasing pressure. Then, in the 30th minute, Gressel fired a warning shot; with his back to goal, Campana laid a pass off to the German-American, whose first-time strike was lasered at goal and hit the crossbar.

About 10 minutes later, Inter Miami capitalized on its momentum. A 40th-minute corner delivered by Gressel found a leaping Gómez at the far post, and the Paraguayan's powerful header was parried out of play by the Nashville goalkeeper. The team wouldn't be denied on the ensuing corner; Gressel again delivered a perfect corner, this time to Fray at the near post, and the young defender recreated the magic from the team's last match with a nearly identical headed goal. The opener marked two goals in two matches for Fray after his recovery from his ACL injury suffered in July 2023, while the assist was Gressel's tenth across all competitions and eighth in MLS this season, second on the team behind only Lionel Messi.

Then, in the 44th minute, the team doubled its lead, again from a corner. Gressel delivered another ball into the box but this time it was headed away by Nashville, but only as far as Alba outside of the box. The Spanish defender took a touch off his chest and smashed a powerful, volleyed shot into the far corner of the net. The goal was Alba's third of the campaign.

The hosts fought back in the second half, cutting into the lead after a penalty was called in their favor; Hany Mukhtar stepped up and netted from the spot in the 73rd minute to make it 1-2.

Callender was then called into action minutes later, making a diving save on a dangerous shot by Mukhtar to halt Nashville's momentum. He made one more key save in the second minute of stoppage time, leaving his line and making himself big to deny Nashville. From that point, Inter Miami was able to see out the remainder of the match with its lead intact, resulting in another road win.

Inter Miami will continue its extended road trip next week. First, the team will travel to North Carolina, where it will face Charlotte FC on Wednesday, July 3. Then, Inter Miami will conclude the trip with a visit to Ohio to take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 6.

Scoring Summary:

NSH - Hany Mukhtar (PK) 73'

MIA - Ian Fray (Julian Gressel) 40', Jordi Alba 44'

Misconduct Summary:

NSH - Hany Mukhtar (Yellow Card 83')

MIA - Yannick Bright (Yellow Card 31')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Nashville SC - GK Joe Willis; D Jack Bauer, Wilker Zimmerman ©, Jack Maher, Daniel Lovitz; M Dru Yearwood (Amar Sejdic 59'), Sean Davis (Brian Anunga 60'); Tyler Boyd (Alex Muyl 83'), Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge; F Teal Bunbury (Forster Ajago 67')

Unused Substitutes - GK Elliot Panicco; D Brent Kallman, Joey Skinner, Taylor Washington

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender ©; D Ian Fray (Ryan Sailor 67'), Sergii Kryvtsov, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba; M Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo, Benjamin Cremaschi (David Ruiz 90' + 5'); F Julian Gressel, Diego Gómez (Robert Taylor 80'); Leonardo Campana (Shanyder Borgelin 90' + 4')

Unused Substitutes - GK CJ dos Santos; D Noah Allen, Franco Negri; M Lawson Sunderland; F Leo Afonso

Details of the Game:

Date: June 29, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: GEODIS Park

Stats:

Possession:

NSH - 52.8%

MIA - 47.3%

Shots:

NSH - 10

MIA - 15

Saves:

NSH - 4

MIA - 4

Corners:

NSH - 7

MIA - 5

Fouls:

NSH - 2

MIA - 11

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.