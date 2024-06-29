New England Revolution Taken Down by Columbus Crew, 5-1

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-11-1; 19 pts.) fell to the Columbus Crew (9-4-5; 33 pts.), 5-1, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng scored the lone goal for New England in his 200th MLS appearance and 100th career start, before the visitors scored five unanswered goals to end the Revolution's winning streak at four games.

New England's high press produced several scoring opportunities early in the match and led to the opening goal in the ninth minute, as Boateng intercepted a pass between the Columbus center backs and chipped Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte for his second tally of the season. However, Columbus quickly rallied to level the score in the 19th minute through Cucho Hernandez. The Revolution had multiple chances to add a second goal, with Giacomo Vrioni registering shots on target in the 18th and 39th minutes. Vrioni ended the night with six shots, a new single-game high for the Albanian.

The visitors took the lead through Max Arfsten's goal in the 43rd minute, and doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time off the foot of Diego Rossi. After the intermission, the Revolution immediately threatened to pull one back as Vrioni saw another shot attempt sail just over the crossbar. The match remained tightly contested until Columbus scored on a corner kick in the 73rd minute, with Rudy Camacho heading home Rossi's cross. Rossi and Crew forward Cucho Hernández each tallied one goal and two assists in tonight's showing.

Revolution defender Brandon Bye played his second straight game in his return from a knee injury last August, seeing 26 minutes of action. Matt Polster wore the captain's armband for New England, as Carles Gil missed the match with an injury. Polster was supported by Boateng and Ian Harkes in the midfield, while in the backline, central defender Dave Romney suited up for his 200th MLS career start.

New England returns to action with a midweek match on Wednesday, July 3 against Atlanta United FC. The 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium airs nationally on FOX Sports 1, and is available to watch free on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), and in Portuguese on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA". After Wednesday's home match, fans will be treated to a fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day.

MATCH NOTES

Tonight's defeat ended New England's season-long winning streak at four matches.

The defeat was the Revolution's first in the month of June since 2021, ending a run of 12 straight games without a loss (9-0-3).

Emmanuel Boateng suited up for his 100th MLS start in his 200th league appearance, marking the occasion with his second goal of the season to open the scoring. The Ghanaian midfielder has found the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances and recorded a team-high three key passes.

Giacomo Vrioni set a new MLS career high with six shots on Saturday night, including three on target - both team highs.

Brandon Bye logged 26 minutes off the bench, playing in a second straight contest to mark his first appearance at Gillette Stadium since sustaining a knee injury in a Leagues Cup contest against Atlas FC last August.

Cambridge, Mass. native Jack Panayotou saw MLS action for the first time since March and the first time since being recalled from his loan spell at Rhode Island FC, playing 21 minutes off the bench. Panayotou was one of three Homegrown Players to appear in Saturday's match, alongside starters Noel Buck of Arlington, Mass. and Esmir Bajraktarević.

GAME CAPSULE

MLS Matchday #23

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew

June 29, 2024 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

1 Referee: Ricardo Fierro

Assistant Referee: Chris Wattam

Assistant Referee: Andrew Bigelow

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic

Video Asst. Referee: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant Video Asst. Referee: Craig Lowry

Weather: 72 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 25,004

Scoring Summary:

NE - Emmanuel Boateng 2 (Unassisted) 9'

CLB - Cucho Hernandez 10 (Christian Ramirez 2, Sean Zawadzki 2) 17'

CLB - Max Arfsten 3 (Cucho Hernandez 3, Darlington Nagbe 2) 43'

CLB - Diego Rossi 5 (Cucho Hernandez 4, Christian Ramirez 3) 45'+2

CLB - Rudy Camacho 1 (Diego Rossi 7) 73'

CLB - Steven Moreira 2 (Diego Rossi 8) 80'

Misconduct Summary:

CLB - Malte Amundsen (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 45'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; DeJuan Jones, Xavier Arreaga, Dave Romney, Nick Lima (Brandon Bye 64'); Matt Polster ©, Ian Harkes (Mark-Anthony Kaye 64'), Noel Buck (Andrew Farrell 82'); Emmanuel Boateng (Jack Panayotou 69'), Esmir Bajraktarević; Giacomo Vrioni (Bobby Wood 82').

Substitutes Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., Henry Kessler, Jonathan Mensah, Ryan Spaulding.

Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte; Malte Amundsen (Yehven Cheberko 63'), Rudy Camacho, Steven Moreira; Max Arfsten (Yaw Yeboah 81'), Darlington Nagbe © (Derrick Jones 81'), Sean Zawadzki, Mohamed Farsi; Diego Rossi (Marino Hinestroza 84'), Christian Ramirez (Alexandru Matan 81'); Cucho Hernandez.

Substitutes Not Used: Nicholas Hagen, Taha Habroune, Will Sands.

