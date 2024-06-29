New England Revolution Taken Down by Columbus Crew, 5-1
June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-11-1; 19 pts.) fell to the Columbus Crew (9-4-5; 33 pts.), 5-1, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng scored the lone goal for New England in his 200th MLS appearance and 100th career start, before the visitors scored five unanswered goals to end the Revolution's winning streak at four games.
New England's high press produced several scoring opportunities early in the match and led to the opening goal in the ninth minute, as Boateng intercepted a pass between the Columbus center backs and chipped Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte for his second tally of the season. However, Columbus quickly rallied to level the score in the 19th minute through Cucho Hernandez. The Revolution had multiple chances to add a second goal, with Giacomo Vrioni registering shots on target in the 18th and 39th minutes. Vrioni ended the night with six shots, a new single-game high for the Albanian.
The visitors took the lead through Max Arfsten's goal in the 43rd minute, and doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time off the foot of Diego Rossi. After the intermission, the Revolution immediately threatened to pull one back as Vrioni saw another shot attempt sail just over the crossbar. The match remained tightly contested until Columbus scored on a corner kick in the 73rd minute, with Rudy Camacho heading home Rossi's cross. Rossi and Crew forward Cucho Hernández each tallied one goal and two assists in tonight's showing.
Revolution defender Brandon Bye played his second straight game in his return from a knee injury last August, seeing 26 minutes of action. Matt Polster wore the captain's armband for New England, as Carles Gil missed the match with an injury. Polster was supported by Boateng and Ian Harkes in the midfield, while in the backline, central defender Dave Romney suited up for his 200th MLS career start.
New England returns to action with a midweek match on Wednesday, July 3 against Atlanta United FC. The 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium airs nationally on FOX Sports 1, and is available to watch free on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), and in Portuguese on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA". After Wednesday's home match, fans will be treated to a fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day.
MATCH NOTES
Tonight's defeat ended New England's season-long winning streak at four matches.
The defeat was the Revolution's first in the month of June since 2021, ending a run of 12 straight games without a loss (9-0-3).
Emmanuel Boateng suited up for his 100th MLS start in his 200th league appearance, marking the occasion with his second goal of the season to open the scoring. The Ghanaian midfielder has found the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances and recorded a team-high three key passes.
Giacomo Vrioni set a new MLS career high with six shots on Saturday night, including three on target - both team highs.
Brandon Bye logged 26 minutes off the bench, playing in a second straight contest to mark his first appearance at Gillette Stadium since sustaining a knee injury in a Leagues Cup contest against Atlas FC last August.
Cambridge, Mass. native Jack Panayotou saw MLS action for the first time since March and the first time since being recalled from his loan spell at Rhode Island FC, playing 21 minutes off the bench. Panayotou was one of three Homegrown Players to appear in Saturday's match, alongside starters Noel Buck of Arlington, Mass. and Esmir Bajraktarević.
GAME CAPSULE
MLS Matchday #23
New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew
June 29, 2024 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
1 Referee: Ricardo Fierro
Assistant Referee: Chris Wattam
Assistant Referee: Andrew Bigelow
Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic
Video Asst. Referee: Jorge Gonzalez
Assistant Video Asst. Referee: Craig Lowry
Weather: 72 degrees and cloudy
Attendance: 25,004
Scoring Summary:
NE - Emmanuel Boateng 2 (Unassisted) 9'
CLB - Cucho Hernandez 10 (Christian Ramirez 2, Sean Zawadzki 2) 17'
CLB - Max Arfsten 3 (Cucho Hernandez 3, Darlington Nagbe 2) 43'
CLB - Diego Rossi 5 (Cucho Hernandez 4, Christian Ramirez 3) 45'+2
CLB - Rudy Camacho 1 (Diego Rossi 7) 73'
CLB - Steven Moreira 2 (Diego Rossi 8) 80'
Misconduct Summary:
CLB - Malte Amundsen (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 45'
New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; DeJuan Jones, Xavier Arreaga, Dave Romney, Nick Lima (Brandon Bye 64'); Matt Polster ©, Ian Harkes (Mark-Anthony Kaye 64'), Noel Buck (Andrew Farrell 82'); Emmanuel Boateng (Jack Panayotou 69'), Esmir Bajraktarević; Giacomo Vrioni (Bobby Wood 82').
Substitutes Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., Henry Kessler, Jonathan Mensah, Ryan Spaulding.
Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte; Malte Amundsen (Yehven Cheberko 63'), Rudy Camacho, Steven Moreira; Max Arfsten (Yaw Yeboah 81'), Darlington Nagbe © (Derrick Jones 81'), Sean Zawadzki, Mohamed Farsi; Diego Rossi (Marino Hinestroza 84'), Christian Ramirez (Alexandru Matan 81'); Cucho Hernandez.
Substitutes Not Used: Nicholas Hagen, Taha Habroune, Will Sands.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2024
- Inter Miami CF Extends Impressive Road Form, Defeats Nashville SC 1-2 at GEODIS Park - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Charlotte FC 1-0 to Extend Unbeaten Streak to Six Matches - Houston Dynamo FC
- New England Revolution Taken Down by Columbus Crew, 5-1 - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Extends Impressive Road Form, Defeats Nashville SC 1-2 at GEODIS Park - Inter Miami CF
- FC Dallas Falls 1-0 to FC Cincinnati - FC Dallas
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Tops Philadelphia Union, 4-2 - Club de Foot Montreal
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Come up Short in 1-0 Loss at Houston Dynamo FC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Bounce Back in Lone Star State in 1-0 Victory Over FC Dallas - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Stop New England Revolution, 5-1 - Columbus Crew SC
- CF Montréal Double-up on Philadelphia Union, 4-2 - Philadelphia Union
- Timbers Sign Sawyer Jura to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Confirms Robbie Robinson Contract Termination - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against CF Montreal - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati Add Nico Benalcazar to First Team Roster Ahead of Match at FC Dallas - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Sign Sawyer Jura to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Toronto FC Sign Midfielder Markus Cimermancic to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Minnesota United Transfers Defender Victor Eriksson to Hammarby IF - Minnesota United FC
- Austin FC Signs Jimmy Farkarlun to MLS Contract - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium Tonight, Saturday, June 29 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Hosts Chicago Fire FC Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brendan McSorley, Tyson Pearce and Jayden Reid on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Midfielder Rory O'Driscoll to a Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- New York Red Bulls, Delaware North Launch Guest Chef Program at Red Bull Arena - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- New England Revolution Taken Down by Columbus Crew, 5-1
- Revolution Host Columbus Crew
- Eric Schwartz Hired as Director of Sports Medicine & Head Athletic Trainer
- Revolution Forward Tomás Chancalay to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
- New England Revolution Foundation Raises $100,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts at "Bowl for a Goal"