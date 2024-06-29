Toronto FC Sign Midfielder Markus Cimermancic to MLS Short-Term Agreement

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II midfielder Markus Cimermancic to an MLS short-term agreement for Saturday's MLS regular season match against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

Cimermancic, 19, made his Toronto FC II debut as an Academy player against New York City FC II on May 8, 2022, and signed his first professional contract with the Young Reds on March 24, 2023. The Kitchener, Ontario native has scored four goals and registered eight assists in 48 appearances (41 starts) through three MLS NEXT Pro seasons with TFC II. In 2024, the midfielder has started 11 of the club's 12 matches, logging 1012 minutes and scoring two goals in MLS NEXT Pro action. Cimermancic originally joined the TFC Academy in February 2015 and went on to represent the Academy across all age groups, following seven years with Kitchener Spirit.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II midfielder Markus Cimermancic to an MLS short-term agreement for Saturday's MLS match against Atlanta United FC.

