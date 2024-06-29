FC Dallas Falls 1-0 to FC Cincinnati

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (5-10-5, 20 points) fell 1-0 to Eastern Conference opponent FC Cincinnati (13-4-3, 42 points) on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

A HOMEGROWN DEBUT

Homegrown Tarik Scott made his FC Dallas debut by coming on in the 54th minute of the match. Scott becomes the 29th player to feature for both FC Dallas and North Texas SC and also the 29th Homegrown player to debut for FC Dallas. Scott tore his ACL and LCL in FC Dallas' 2023 preseason match against Malmö FF.

FROM OPEN TRYOUTS TO MLS

Midfielder Tomas Pondeca made his FC Dallas debut after substituting into the match in the 81st minute. Pondeca becomes the 30th player to play for both FC Dallas and North Texas SC. Pondeca signed with FC Dallas on December 15, 2023, after signing with North Texas SC from an open tryout in the 2023 season.

10K MINUTES (AND COUNTING)

After playing 90 minutes in tonight's match, defender Marco Farfan surpassed 10,000 regular season minutes played. Farfan joins Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Omar Gonzalez and Sebastian Lletget as the only players in the current FC Dallas roster to surpass 10,000 minutes in MLS regular season matches.

SELLOUT NUMBER TEN

FC Dallas recorded its tenth-consecutive sellout of the 2024 season. This marks the first time in club history that FC Dallas has sold out Toyota Stadium in its first ten home games of the regular season.

UP NEXT: REIGNITING THE RIVALRIES

FC Dallas hosts the Portland Timbers on 4th of July Celebration Night presented by CoServ at Toyota Stadium on Thursday, July 4. The match will kick off at 7:30PM CT. Dallas visits Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, July 7 from Children's Mercy Park. The match will kick off at 7:30PM CT.

Both matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English. Dallas' match versus the Portland Timbers will also air on Sirius XM FC 157.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On tonight's performance...

"It wasn't a good game. We had chances where we generated something, but it was not enough to win a game at home against a strong team like FC Cincinnati. In the last 20 minutes, we pushed through with heart. We had a shot hit the post, but they also had two chances; one was almost a 1v1 with the goalkeeper and they missed. Our pressure has not been what it should be, and that goes for everyone, the players, me, and the staff, too. We looked inexperienced. After three games, which have been very good, the performance of this game is not the image we should be portraying. We lost another player tonight, Liam Fraser, so we are playing a lot of young players. That is a silver lining, but we have to do a lot better. I am very disappointed about the game."

On the team's lineup tonight...

"I liked so many things from the young players. For example, Nolan (Norris), when he came in, I liked the way that he played and the quality of play. When Tomas (Pondeca) came in, he had very good energy. In the end, the lineup was based on what we had to do because we have so many players injured right now. We know FC Dallas, we give chances to the Homegrown players. Sometimes it's not fair for them, because of the situation they're put in. But they're going to grow, especially with a situation like this. I'm very happy with those players, with the lineup and where we are right now. We lost Liam (Fraser) for at least three weeks, so we'll have to see the best lineup for our next game."

On playing intense games in the Texas heat...

"It's not easy. You know how it is with a new coach coming in and all of the players increasing their intensity. That's why we have been rotating players, you saw Bernie (Kamungo) and Eugene (Ansah) subbing out before the 60th minute. That's why we have to change, because the performance was not bad, it was good from those two. We have another game on Thursday and this is the weather in Texas, we know. We need to rotate guys, because I don't want to see more injured players."

Forward Tarik Scott

On making his FC Dallas debut...

"It felt good, it's definitely a moment I've been waiting for a long time and by the grace of God I was lucky enough to have it tonight so I just want to give a shout out to my Lord and Savior first and foremost. It was a good experience to be able to play with the guys and try and make a difference in this game."

On making his debut under Peter Luccin...

"It was awesome because it's something that you can't even make up, you could write a movie about it but I wouldn't believe it. So to have that moment tonight where Peter (Luccin) trusted me taking the opportunity to go in, and make my debut under him, it was a thing that I will never forget. I'm forever grateful towards him for it."

Defender Nkosi Tafari

On the difference maker tonight...

"To be fair, I feel like we beat ourselves up today. We had chances in the first half and then were more dangerous in the second half. We are very naive in the way we play, we don't have that killer instinct. It's the small details that just pile up throughout the season."

On the injury situation within the club...

"It is what it is. Cincinnati also had players that were out injured. When the season starts, you are supposed to play regardless of who is available. We just need to play and I don't think injuries play into it. We have high quality players and one of the best Academies in America. I could care less about the injuries."

