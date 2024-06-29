Minnesota United Transfers Defender Victor Eriksson to Hammarby IF

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today that the club has transferred defender Victor Eriksson to Hammarby IF of Sweden's first division, the Allsvenskan, for an undisclosed fee.

"We thank Victor for his time at Minnesota United and we wish him the best of luck in his future," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Hammarby are a big club and when this opportunity presented itself, we mutually agreed that his return to Sweden is the best move for him to continue his playing career."

With Minnesota United and MNUFC2, Eriksson made 10 game appearances (eight starts) across both MLS and MLS NEXT Pro regular-season contests, playing 656 minutes of action on the pitch. The Swedish defender made his first-team debut with the Loons in the March 20 international friendly against St. Patrick's Athletic at Allianz Field.

Prior to joining MNUFC, Eriksson was a mainstay for Swedish side IFK Värnamo from 2022-2023, making 59 league game appearances for and amassing over 5,260 minutes played on the pitch for his hometown club. He has additionally made one game appearance for the Sweden National Team, which was a debut appearance against Finland in January 2024.

Transaction: Minnesota United transfers defender Victor Eriksson to Hammarby IF for an undisclosed fee.

VITALS

Victor Eriksson

Position: Defender

Date of birth: 09/17/2000 (23 years old)

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 209 lbs.

Birthplace: Värnamo, Sweden

