Columbus Crew Stop New England Revolution, 5-1

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Crew won 5-1 against the New England Revolution in tonight's road match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Crew have earned 33 points, marking the fourth time in Club history that the Black & Gold have earned 31 or more points through their first 18 matches of the season.

With 5 goals, the Crew tied a Club record for most goals on the road. The only other time the Black & Gold accomplished the feat was in their inaugural season (5, at KC, 9/7/1996). It was the Black & Gold's ninth time in franchise history netting five or more goals in the MLS regular season.

Columbus now has five wins in 10 road matches this season. It's tied for the second-most road wins in a single season since 2004 for the Crew (six, 2015; five; 2013 and 2014).

The Black & Gold have scored 21 goals in the past seven matches, the most for the Black & Gold over seven games in a single season since overtime was removed in 2004.

The Crew have scored 17 goals in their past six road matches, the most in such a stretch in Club history.

Columbus holds a league-best 18 goals allowed through 18 matches played, the fourth-fewest goals allowed by the Crew though 18 matches since 2004.

The Crew recorded a 57.3 percentage of possession in tonight's match, the 16th consecutive MLS match recording more possession than their opponent.

The Black & Gold have recorded 31 multi-goal MLS matches (21 in 2023; 10 in 2024) since the beginning of the 2023 season, the most in MLS.

Forward Cucho Hernández scored the equalizing goal for Columbus in the 17th minute of the match.

Cucho ranks sixth in Club history with 45 goals.

Hernández earned his team-best 10th goal of the season and 12th across all competitions.

Cucho has registered 27 goals and 33 goal contributions (six assists) in his last 33 appearances across all competitions.

Hernández has recorded 25 goal contributions (20 goals, five assists) in his last 21 MLS regular season matches.

Forward Christian Ramirez provided the assist to Hernández's score, registering his second assist of the season and 16th career assist.

Midfielder Max Arfsten scored the go-ahead goal for Columbus in the 42nd minute of the match.

Arfsten scored his third goal of the season, surpassing his career-high two goals in 2023.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the third goal for Columbus in the 45th minute of the match.

Rossi registered his fifth goal of the season and seventh goal across all competitions. It marked the fifth goal in his last six MLS appearances for the Crew.

Forward Cucho Hernández provided assists to both Arfsten and Rossi's score, marking his fourth assist of the season and third assist in his last four appearances.

Defender Rudy Camacho scored the fourth goal for the Crew in the 72nd minute of the match.

Camacho registered the first goal of his season, marking the eighth goal of his MLS career.

Defender Steven Moreira scored the fifth goal for the Black & Gold in the 79th minute of the match.

Moreira registered the second goal of his season and third of his MLS career.

Forward Diego Rossi assisted both Camacho and Moreira's goal, marking his seventh and eighth assist of the season, one shy from his career-best (nine in 2018).

