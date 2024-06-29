LA Galaxy Travel to Face San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium Tonight, Saturday, June 29
June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
STANFORD, Calif. - In the third meeting between the two teams during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy travel to face the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium tonight, Saturday, June 29 (7:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass).
Tonight's match marks the 101st edition across all competitions of the California Clásico between the Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes, with LA leading the all-time series 48-33-19 (163 GF, 142 GA). Against San Jose, LA holds a 39-28-17 record in league play, a 4-1-1 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 5-4-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 44 all-time regular-season road matches played against the Earthquakes, the Galaxy hold a 15-18-11 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last five matches played on the road (4-0-1; 14 GF; 8 GA) against San Jose dating back to June 26, 2021. In nine all-time regular-season matches played against San Jose at Stanford Stadium, the Galaxy hold a 2-5-2 record. In the last meeting between the two teams at Stanford Stadium, the Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw against the Earthquakes on July 1, 2023.
The Galaxy enter the California Clásico match following a 1-0 shutout victory on the road against Real Salt Lake on June 22, which extended a three-match winning streak. Through 20 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 10-3-7 record (38 GF, 27 GA; 37 points) and sit in third place in the Western Conference standings behind only LAFC (11-4-4; 38 GF, 23 GA, 37 points) and Real Salt Lake (10-3-7; 40 GF, 23 GA, 37 points). During the Galaxy's three-match winning streak dating back to June 15, the club has outscored their opponents 7-2 and has posted two shutouts during that span. In his last six appearances dating back to May 25, Gabriel Pec has totaled eight goal contributions (3 goals, 5 assists).
LA Galaxy at San Jose Earthquakes
2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 21
Saturday, June 29, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Stanford Stadium | Stanford, Calif.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Lori Lindsey (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)
