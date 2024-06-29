Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to first place Inter Miami CF in front of a sellout crowd at GEODIS Park Saturday night despite a goal from Hany Mukhtar which saw the midfielder become the sixth player in Major League Soccer history to register 100 goal contributions over a four-year span.

Mukhtar magic: With his goal in the 73rd minute, Nashville SC's all-time leading scorer and first-ever designated player Hany Mukhtar became just the sixth player in MLS history to record 100 goal contributions (59 goals, 41 assists) during a four-year span. Mukhtar leads Nashville SC this season with 12 MLS goal contributions (5 goals, 7 assists).

Three-in-a-row: Nashville SC forward Forster Ajago made his third-straight appearance Saturday night, logging an MLS career-high 23 minutes plus 10 minutes of extra time. During Ajago's 33 minutes on the pitch, the Boys in Gold generated six scoring chances.

Shorthanded: Two Nashville SC regulars were unavailable against Miami on international duty at the Conmebol Copa América™ Group Stage: defender Shaq Moore (United States) and midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada). Shaffelburg started for Canada Saturday night, logging 65 minutes in the team's Quarterfinal-clinching scoreless draw with Chile. Moore and the United States play again Monday, July 1 at 8 p.m. CT versus Uruguay on Fox Sports 1.

Next up: Nashville SC will hit the road for two matches in four days beginning Wednesday, July 3 when the Boys in Gold visit defending MLS Cup Champions the Columbus Crew at 5:30 p.m. CT followed by the Portland Timbers on Sunday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

*Please note that Nashville SC will host its next pre-match media availability for its July 3 match at Columbus this Monday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m. CT at the Vanderbilt Health Training Center. Media wishing to attend in-person must RSVP to *communications@nashvillesc.com* by 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 30.

Match timeline:

MIA 40': Julian Gressel delivers a corner kick and Ian Fray heads it into the back of the net

MIA 44': Jordi Alba collects a clearance and scores from distance

NSH 73': Hany Mukhtar buries a penalty kick won by Tyler Boyd

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is unbeaten in seven of its last nine matches (4W-2L-3D), outscoring opponents 10-6 in that span

is 38W-28L-36D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents

is 4W-3L-5D at home in 2024

is 35W-35L-42D all-time on weekends

is 6W-6L-4D all-time in the month of June

Forster Ajago

made his third career MLS appearance

set a single-match MLS high for minutes played after subbing on in the 67th minute of the match

Tyler Boyd

drew the penalty for Hany Mukhtar's goal contribution

led the team with four crosses

Sean Davis led the team with 100% passing accuracy

Jack Maher leads Nashville SC with 18 games started and 1,619 minutes

Hany Mukhtar

became the sixth player in league history to record 100 goal contributions over a four-year span

leads Nashville SC in regular season goal contributions (12) with five goals and seven assists

is Nashville SC's all-time leading scorer with 63 regular season goals

converted his third penalty kick of the season

is five goals and three assists away from becoming the fastest player in league history to reach 10 goals and 10 assists in four consecutive seasons

Alex Muyl leads Nashville SC with 20 games played this season

Box score:

Nashville SC (6W-6L-8D) vs. Inter Miami CF (13W-3L-5D)

June 29, 2024 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 1

MIA: 2

Scoring summary:

MIA: Ian Fray (A: Julian Gressel) 40'

MIA: Jordi Alba (Unassisted) 44'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Penalty Kick) 73'

Discipline:

MIA: Yannick Bright (Caution) 31'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 83'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunbury (Forster Ajago 67'), Dru Yearwood (Amar Sejdić 59'), Sean Davis (Tah Brian Anunga 60'); Sam Surridge, Tyler Boyd (Alex Muyl 83')

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Taylor Washington, Brent Kallman

MIA starters: Drake Callender (C); Ian Fray (Ryan Sailor 67'), Jordi Alba, Sergii Kryvtsov, Federico Redondo; Sergio Busquets, Diego Gomez (Robert Taylor 79'), Julian Gressel, Benjamin Cremaschi (David Ruiz 90'+5); Leo Campana (Shanyder Borgelin, 90'+5), Yannick Bright

Substitutes: CJ Dos Santos, Noah Allen, Franco Negri, Lawson Sunderland, Leo Afonso

Match officials:

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

AR1: Jason White

AR2: Diego Blas

4TH: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Kevin Suares

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 89 degrees, sunny

