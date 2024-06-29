New York Red Bulls, Delaware North Launch Guest Chef Program at Red Bull Arena

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls and Delaware North, the hospitality and retail partner at Red Bull Arena, today announced the launch of their Guest Chef program in the Provident Bank Suite Lounge, starting this evening. This initiative will showcase chefs from popular and diverse New Jersey-area restaurants, offering guests the unique opportunity to enjoy small plates of their signature dishes and engage with the chefs in person.

The Guest Chef program will kick off with Fany Gerson, a renowned chef, author and entrepreneur. Gerson will be situated on the north end of the suite level and will have a selection of her ice cream and sorbet.

Gerson, born and raised in Mexico City, has dedicated her career to sharing the rich sweetness of her native Mexico with a broader audience. Her impressive resume includes experience in fine-dining and Michelin-starred kitchens worldwide. She is the author of the James Beard-nominated cookbook "My Sweet Mexico" and the founder of the acclaimed artisanal Mexican desserts concept, La Newyorkina.

Gerson's culinary platform has since expanded to include Fan-Fan Doughnuts and Mijo, earning national recognition from prestigious publications such as the New York Times, Saveur and Fast Company. From paletas to pastries, Gerson's creations are crafted in small batches with the highest quality ingredients, paying homage to Mexico's rich and diverse culture.

"We are excited to bring this new dining experience to our guests at Red Bull Arena," said Irvin Merlos, general manager for Delaware North at Red Bull Arena. "The Guest Chef program will not only enhance our premium offerings but also celebrate the culinary talents and cultural diversity of our local community."

The Guest Chef program will continue throughout the season, featuring a rotating lineup of chefs that includes David Viana (Aug. 31), Ryan DePersio (Sept. 7) and Chris Minikus (Sept. 28) - each bringing their unique culinary flair. Additional details on their offerings will be announced closer to their respective visits.

Born and raised in the Little Lisboa neighborhood of Newark, Viana infuses the Portuguese and Iberian cuisines he grew up with into his award-winning restaurants. Even after capturing national acclaim and attention with a James Beard nomination for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic and a stint on "Top Chef," Viana is still a Jersey boy at heart. He operates four concepts in Central Jersey alongside his partner, Neilly, including Lita - a 2024 James Beard Semifinalist for Best New Restaurant.

DePersio is recognized as one of New Jersey's most respected chefs and best known for his Italian cuisine. After cooking at Michelin-rated restaurants all over the world, DePersio returned to his home state to open acclaimed restaurants, including Battello, Kitchen Step and his most recent project, Tillinghouse & Ember & Eagle, which celebrates all things New Jersey. He has also grown a national following through television appearances on "The Today Show" and Food Network.

Minikus' culinary point of view explores all facets of Latin American cuisine - a passion that's grown as he's worked in diverse kitchens throughout his career. Minikus was trained in the French tradition at the Culinary Institute of America; today, his cooking combines those time-tested techniques with the flavors and ingredients of Latin America. To Minikus, while Mexican food is a gateway, Latin American food offers a world of flavor that extends far beyond the tried-and-true - and this sense of wonder and discovery is at the heart of his work. His passion is exemplified in the dishes he dreams up - where classics get a spin that only he can bring.

