Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Charlotte FC 1-0 to Extend Unbeaten Streak to Six Matches

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium tonight behind forward Aliyu Ibrahim's fifth goal of the season.

Houston is now undefeated in its last six matches and has scored 14 goals over that stretch.

The match got off to a quick start, as Ibrahim found the back of the net in the fifth minute for his team-leading fifth goal of the season. The opportunity arose when forward Amine Bassi played a ball into the box from the left side to forward Sebas Ferreira, who chipped the ball on to Ibrahim.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark was first called into action in the eighth minute, diving down to the near post to block an outside-the-box attempt from Kerwin Vargas. The veteran goalkeeper managed four saves on the night.

Defender Franco Escobar won a free kick for Houston 10 yards outside of the penalty box in the 27th minute, setting up captain Héctor Herrera for a set piece opportunity. The Mexican international curled his shot on target, but the ball was corralled by goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Clark was called into action again in the 29th minute, when Liel Abada took his chances from outside of the box, but the goalkeeper managed to quell the danger with ease.

Herrera managed another chance on goal in the 36th minute after cutting back inside the box, but his attempt was blocked by a Charlotte defender.

Houston had an early second-half chance in the 48th minute when Bassi slipped a ball through to Griffin Dorsey in the left side of the box, but the defender's tight shot from the left side of goal carried just over the bar.

Charlotte was on the attack in the box in the 59th minute, but Clark protected the near post down low by deflecting the shot and collecting the rebound.

Clark stepped up again in the 75th minute to stop another Abada shot with a crucial diving save to the left, keeping Houston ahead by a goal.

Houston next travels to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, July 3 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT at America First Field.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (8-6-6, 30 pts.) 1-0 Charlotte FC (9-7-5, 32 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 20

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 15,321

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1

Charlotte FC

HOU: Ibrahim 5

(Ferreira 2 and Bassi 6) 5' 0

0 0

LINEUPS:

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey (Daniel Steres 89'); Héctor Herrera (C) (Brooklyn Raines 79'), Artur, Ibrahim Aliyu (Gabe Segal 89'); Amine Bassi, Latif Blessing (Sebastian Kowalczyk 68'), Sebastián Ferreira (Brad Smith 78')

Unused substitutes: Ethan Bartlow, Andrew Tarbell, Jan Gregus, Tate Schmitt

Total shots: 15 (three players tied with 3); Shots on goal: 4 (four players tied with 1); Fouls: 8 (Franco Escobar 3); Offside: 1 (Aliyu Ibrahim); Corner kicks: 7; Saves: 4 (Steve Clark)

Charlotte FC: Kristijan Kahlina; Jere Uronen (Tyger Smalls 87'), Andrew Privett, Adilson Malanda, Nathan Byrne; Djibril Diani (Scott Arfield 79'), Brandt Bronico (C), Kerwin Vargas; Ben Bender (Nikola Petkovic 46'), Liel Abada, Patrick Agyemang (Iuri Tavares 67')

Unused substitutes: Bill Tuiloma, Brecht Dejaegere, Joao Pedro, David Bingham, Jaylin Lindsey, Scott Arfield

Total shots: 10 (Kerwin Vargas 3); Shots on goal: 4 (Liel Abada 2); Fouls: 9 (Patrick Agyemang); Offside: 0; Corner kicks: 2; Saves: 3 (Kristijan Kahlina)

DISCIPLINE:

CTL: Djibril Diani (caution; foul) 27'

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; foul) 68'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant: Cory Richardson

Assistant: Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Jair Marrufo

VAR: Daniel Radford

Weather: 90 degrees, clear skies

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.