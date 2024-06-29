FC Cincinnati Add Nico Benalcazar to First Team Roster Ahead of Match at FC Dallas
June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have added Nico Benalcazar to the first team roster via a short-term agreement from FC Cincinnati 2, the club announced today. Benalcazar, 23, has made 11 appearances for FC Cincinnati 2 this season in MLS NEXT Pro action, scoring two goals.
Benalcazar signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with FC Cincinnati 2 prior to the start of the 2024 season. He made his FC Cincinnati 2 debut against New England Revolution II on April 10 and has captained the side in each of his 11 appearances this season, all of which were starts. Benalcazar scored in back-to-back matches earlier this season against Toronto FC II and Atlanta United 2.
Benalcazar made one MLS Regular Season appearance with New York City FC last season, coming on as a second-half substitute in their July 1 win at CF Montréal.
FC Cincinnati head to the Lone Star State to take on Western Conference side FC Dallas on Saturday, June 29. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also listen on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and on iHeart.
TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati add Nico Benalcazar to the first team roster via short-term agreement on June 29, 2024.
