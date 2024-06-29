Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Midfielder Rory O'Driscoll to a Short-Term Agreement
June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 midfielder Rory O'Driscoll to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Saturday's MLS match at Portland Timbers at 9:30 p.m. CT.
O'Driscoll joined MNUFC2 in 2023 after playing four collegiate seasons at the University of New Hampshire. Since his first season with the Twos, he has made 32 game appearances (21 starts), has scored three goals and provided two assists in over 2,100 minutes played in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season action. He notably made his first team debut appearance during an international friendly against FC Kaiserslautern in the summer of 2023 at Allianz Field, with a large group of close friends and family in attendance.
A Minneapolis local, the midfielder made 63 college game appearances for the UNH Wildcats from 2019-2022, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists across his four years in school.
VITALS
Rory O'Driscoll
Position: Midfielder
Date of birth: 2/16/2000 (24 years old)
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 160 lbs.
Birthplace: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
