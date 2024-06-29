Inter Miami CF Confirms Robbie Robinson Contract Termination

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today announced the contract termination of attacker Robbie Robinson.

Robinson was selected in the MLS SuperDraft ahead of the Club's inaugural campaign in 2020, and went on to register 53 MLS appearances, six goals, and two assists with the team.

