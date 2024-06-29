Austin FC Signs Jimmy Farkarlun to MLS Contract

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has signed winger Jimmy Farkarlun to a Major League Soccer (MLS) contract. Farkarlun, whom the Club selected in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, joins the Austin FC first team on a contract guaranteed through the end of the 2024 season with options for 2025 and 2026. Farkarlun also signed a loan agreement to Austin FC II, allowing him to appear in both MLS and MLS NEXT Pro matches for the rest of 2024.

"I'm excited to sign a first team deal with Austin FC and grateful for this opportunity," said Farkarlun. "In my short time with Austin FC II I have already come to feel that this Club and this community are very special."

Austin FC selected Farkarlun (pronounced "fahr-cahr-len") from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley with the 31 st overall pick of last year's MLS SuperDraft. He spent the 2024 preseason with the Austin FC first team, getting two (2) goals and one (1) assist across Austin's preseason matches against LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls.

Farkarlun then signed with Austin FC II on February 20, 2024. So far this season, he has made 12 MLS NEXT Pro appearances with ATXFC II and tallied two (2) goals and three (3) assists.

"Jimmy will add depth to our options at winger moving forward," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He is a young prospect with opportunities to continue to grow and improve with our Club."

Originally from Monrovia, Liberia, Farkarlun began his collegiate career at Houston Christian University in 2020, where he recorded 17 goals and eight (8) assists in 47 matches. In his final year at HCU, he scored nine (9) goals, three (3) of which were match-winners. He then transferred to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and was an All-WAC First Team selection as he contributed five (5) goals in 12 appearances during his only season with the Vaqueros.

Farkarlun will occupy a Supplemental spot on the Austin FC roster and will not take an International designation as a U.S. Green Card holder. He is eligible to compete in MLS matches beginning immediately.

Player Details:

Name: Bryant "Jimmy" Farkarlun

Pronunciation: fahr-cahr-len

Position: Winger

Jersey Number: 26

Height: 5'7"

Date of Birth: July 14, 2001

Age: 22

Birthplace: Monrovia, Liberia

Nationality: Liberian

Last club: Austin FC II

How acquired: Signed to an MLS contract

Roster Designations: Supplemental

