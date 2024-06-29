Sounders FC Hosts Chicago Fire FC Saturday Night at Lumen Field

June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC hosts Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, June 29 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off a 3-2 come-from-behind win over FC Dallas last Saturday at Lumen Field, with Seattle scoring three goals after the 78th minute, including a stoppage-time winner from Jordan Morris, to secure all three points at home.

Seattle currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 25 points. Chicago sits in last place in the East with 18 points, most recently falling to Orlando City SC 4-2 last Saturday. The Rave Green hold a 9-4-4 record against Chicago since joining MLS in 2009. Seattle is unbeaten at home in seven matches against the Fire (5-0-2).

Following Saturday's fixture, Seattle hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday, July 6 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - STEVE ZAKUANI

In honor of Seattle's 50th anniversary this year, the team is honoring a club alumni at every home match, with Saturday's match featuring winger Steve Zakuani. A member of the inaugural MLS team in 2009, Zakuani made 87 MLS appearances in his five seasons with Seattle, helping the club lift the 2009, 2010 and 2011 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups. He tallied 18 goals and 17 assists during his time with the Rave Green in the regular season and playoffs, including 11 goals in the 2010 season.

A MAC Hermann Trophy finalist in 2008 at the University of Akron, Zakuani was selected with the number one overall pick in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft. Following his retirement from professional soccer, Zakuani now works as an analyst for Seattle's local radio broadcasts alongside fellow Sounders alumni Danny Jackson and Brad Evans.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce

Talent (Spanish): Carlos Mauricio Ramirez & Diego Arrioja

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Brad Evans

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.