CF Montréal Double-up on Philadelphia Union, 4-2
June 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Saputo Stadium to face CF Montréal on Saturday night, falling 4-2. Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan opened the scoring for the Union in the 29th minute, scoring his second MLS goal of the season. Montreal drew even in the 36th minute with a goal by Josef Martinez. The Union took the lead in the 41st minute when midfielder Jesús Bueno registered his second goal of the season. In the second half, Montreal responded with a 56th minute goal from Bryce Duke. In the 89th minute, Dominik Iankov gave Montreal the lead. Ruan extended the lead for Montreal in stoppage time.
The Union travel to Soldier Field to face Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, July 3 (8:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
CF Montréal 4 - Philadelphia Union 2
Saputo Stadium (Montréal, QC)
Saturday, June 29, 2024
