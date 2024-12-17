Timbers Set to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will participate in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational hosted by AEG, the club announced today.

The Timbers will travel to Indio, Calif., for a preseason tournament at the Empire Polo Club alongside 13 other MLS teams from Feb. 5 - Feb. 15. As part of the club's 2025 preseason, presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky, the Timbers are set to participate in the February tournament for a third consecutive year.

Portland will open its tournament account against St. Louis CITY SC on Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. before facing Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 8, at 2:30 p.m. The Timbers will then play expansion-side San Diego FC in a midweek matchup on Feb. 12, at 1:30 p.m. and will close out the tournament on Feb. 15 against Charlotte FC at 10 a.m. All times are Pacific.

The event is open to the public and passes for all exhibition matches will go on sale Wednesday, December 18 at 2 p.m. (Pacific) at coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

Portland Timbers 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational schedule All matches are Pacific time Date Opponent Kickoff

Wednesday, Feb. 5 St. Louis CITY SC 10 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 Chicago Fire FC 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 San Diego FC 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 Charlotte FC 10 a.m.

