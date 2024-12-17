Chicago Fire FC Signs Winger Omari Glasgow

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed winger Omari Glasgow to an MLS contract. Glasgow's contract with the Fire runs through the 2026 season with Club options for 2027 and 2028. He will occupy an International Roster slot.

"Omari has been a top performer for Chicago Fire FC II for the past three seasons, and we believe that he has significant potential if he continues to stay focused and work hard," said Chicago Fire Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "This move showcases our commitment to developing young players and providing a clear pathway to the First Team. We're excited to work closely with Omari as he takes the next step in his development."

Glasgow, 21, has made three appearances for the Chicago Fire while on Short-Term Agreements during the 2024 regular season and Leagues Cup 2024. He made his MLS debut in the Club's home match against the New England Revolution on Saturday, May 4, at Soldier Field. The Guyana native entered the match in the 79th minute for Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez. With the appearance, Glasgow became the first-ever Chicago Fire FC II player to feature for the First Team in MLS regular season action.

Glasgow was signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 24, 2022, with Chicago Fire FC II. Since joining the Club, Glasgow made 62 regular season appearances (58 starts) for Chicago Fire FC II, recording 15 goals and 13 assists.

At the international level, Glasgow is a constant for the Guyana Men's National Team. He most recently became the Golden Jaguars' leading goal scorer when he tallied three goals in a home-and-away series against Barbados on Nov. 16 and Nov. 20 in the Qualifying Round of the CONCACAF Nations League to increase his total to 20 goals. Earlier this year, Glasgow was awarded CONCACAF Nations League Young Player of the Tournament honors. Additionally, with seven goals in five games, Glasgow earned CONCACAF Nations League Top Scorer honors, making him the first Guyanese player to win the award. Glasgow was the youngest player in competition history to earn the honor at just 20 years of age.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC signs winger Omari Glasgow through the 2026 season with Club options for 2027 and 2028.

Name: Omari Glasgow

Position: Winger

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 22, 2003

Hometown: Georgetown, Guyana

Birthplace: Georgetown, Guyana

Citizenship: Guyana

Last Club: Western Tigers

