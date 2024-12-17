Minnesota United to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational in February 2025

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. & INDIO, Calif. - Minnesota United announced today that the Loons will be one of 14 MLS clubs from across North America selected to participate in preseason matches and training sessions during the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This will be Minnesota's third-consecutive year participating in the Southern California-based invitational.

The unique training and exhibition event will take place from February 1 - 15, 2025 and marks the largest MLS preseason event in the league's history. Featuring the full rosters of players, coaches, and management from each team, CVI will provide club coaches and management with an opportunity to prepare for the 2025 MLS season in optimum weather at world class facilities. It also will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of the league's most decorated and popular teams in an intimate and informal setting.

MNUFC is set to play three games during the Coachella Valley Invitational. See below the Loons' 2025 CVI schedule, subject to change:

Sun., Feb. 9, 2025 - MNUFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC | 11:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. CT)

Wed., Feb. 12, 2025 - MNUFC vs. LA Galaxy | 11:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. CT)

Sat., Feb. 15, 2025 - MNUFC vs. NYCFC | 2:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. CT)

MLS clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

LA Galaxy

LAFC

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis CITY SC

Sporting Kansas City

Minnesota United, in 2025, seeks to improve upon its results during the 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Invitational. The Loons played a slate of three matches last year: First, the Loons defeated USL Championship side Phoenix Rising by a 2-1 score, before falling to Chicago Fire FC, 4-0. In Minnesota's final match of last year's CVI, they played to a closely-contested 0-0 draw versus Charlotte FC.

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events and executive conferences, in addition to hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival.

Tickets for all exhibition matches will go on sale this Thursday, December 18 at 4:00 p.m. CT at coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

