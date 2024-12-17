New York City FC Announces 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Participation and Schedule

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC confirms the club's participation in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI), joining thirteen other MLS clubs along with six clubs from the NWSL for complete preseason matches, training sessions and organizational meetings. All beginning on Saturday, February 1 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

New York City will feature in four matches, kicking off their invitational against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, February 5 at 6pm ET, followed by a clash against MLS' newest club San Diego FC on Saturday, February 8 at 3pm ET. The 'Boys in Blue' will face two western conference opponents to close out their participation, taking on St. Louis CITY SC at 6pm ET on Wednesday, February 12 followed by Minnesota United FC on Saturday, February 15 at 5pm ET.

In addition to providing each of the participating MLS and NWSL teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2025 seasons in optimum weather at world class facilities, CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS's and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.

"The Coachella Valley Invitational has become a premier preseason event in global soccer, thanks to AEG's expertise in producing world-class events," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "With state-of-the-art facilities, professional organization, and a unique environment, Coachella provides MLS clubs with a terrific opportunity to prepare for the 2025 upcoming season."

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, Empire Polo Club is one of the finest facilities for outdoor sporting events and executive conferences, in addition to hosting the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival. The fields at Empire Polo Club are operated by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents.

Passes for all exhibition matches will go on sale this Wednesday, December 18 at 5pm ET at coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

For access to an exclusive presale and additional ticketing information, fans are encouraged to sign up at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com and follow @coachellavalleyinvitational on Instagram for the latest updates. Early bird pricing will be available beginning Wednesday, December 18, and end on Thursday, January 9.

2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Schedule

Wednesday, February 5 at 6pm ET - New York City FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, February 8 at 3pm ET - San Diego FC vs. New York City FC

Wednesday, February 12 at 6pm ET - New York City FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Saturday, February 15 at 3pm ET - Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.