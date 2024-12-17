Earthquakes Announce Cantaloupe, Inc. as Official Point-Of-Sale Partner

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today a new multiyear partnership with Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a global leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, to be the point-of-sale (POS) provider for all games and events at PayPal Park. The partnership, which will launch for the upcoming 2025 Major League Soccer season, includes Cantaloupe's next-gen POS technology and the use of Cantaloupe's Suites premium suite management system.

"Creating a best-in-class gameday experience is incredibly important for our club," said Earthquakes Chief Operating Officer Jed Mettee. "Our partnership with Cantaloupe will allow us to provide a new level of innovation and engagement for the Earthquakes' fan base during the upcoming season."

"We are so excited to partner with the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park," said Jake Stone, vice president of partnerships with Cantaloupe. "Our point-of-sale technology delivers a comprehensive experience that serves fans from the stands to the suites."

Cantaloupe is a leader in POS technology for stadiums, entertainment venues, festivals and more. Its advanced POS technology, combined with its Cheq platform, increases food and beverage sales, speeds up transaction times, and drives new customer traffic and engagement for concessions providers. Cantaloupe also offers hospitality suite food and beverage service through Suites, which enables suite owners to handle their pre-orders with unprecedented ease.

"Given our successful partnerships with other MLS teams across the U.S., we're thrilled to be able to provide a complete point-of-sale and suites solution that will enhance venue operations and the overall fan experience at PayPal Park," Stone added. To learn more about Cantaloupe's solutions for stadiums and venues, visit cantaloupe.com.

