Minnesota United Transfers Defender Miguel Tapias to C.D. Guadalajara

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has transferred defender Miguel "Micky" Tapias to Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara for an undisclosed fee.

"Minnesota United thanks Micky Tapias for his hard work and contributions to the club on and off the field," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "His development over the course of his career here in Minnesota was a catalyst to his transfer to one of Liga MX's most historic clubs and demonstrates the willingness of Minnesota United to grow talent and be active in the global market. We wish him and his family the best of luck in their next chapter."

"I want to thank Minnesota United, the coaching staff, and entire Minnesota United staff for believing in me and providing their unconditional support to me and my family," said defender Miguel Tapias. "I want to extend my gratitude to my teammates for the moments we experienced and my best wishes in the upcoming season. I would especially like to thank the fans for their unwavering support, both at Allianz Field and away from home. Their passion, dedication and encouragement were a constant source of motivation. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for everything."

Tapias appeared in 65 matches across all competitions for the Loons, including 63 starts, and recorded a goal and an assist. Tapias made his MLS debut in the 1-0 shutout win against FC Dallas in the 2023 MLS season opener on Feb. 25, 2023. He scored his first MLS and MNUFC goal against the Colorado Rapids on March 18, 2023, when he put away a free kick with a header for the game-winning goal. During the 2024 MLS campaign, Tapias provided his first MLS and MNUFC assist against LAFC on March 16.

Prior to joining Minnesota United, Tapias spent four seasons with CF Pachuca. In his four seasons at Pachuca, Tapias made over 70 game appearances, scoring two goals and recording one assist. He was on the roster for the international friendly between Pachuca and Minnesota United in September 2019.

Transaction: Minnesota United transfers defender Miguel Tapias to C.D. Guadalajara for an undisclosed fee.

VITALS

Miguel Tapias

Position: Defender

Date of birth: 01/09/1997 (27)

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 169 lbs.

Birthplace: Hermosillo, Mexico

