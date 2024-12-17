Charlotte FC to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC will return to the Coachella Valley Invitation in 2025 and play two friendly matches as part of the exhibition featuring 14 MLS clubs.

Charlotte FC will play the reining MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy, on Sunday, February 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Club will return to action on Saturday, February 15, against the Portland Timbers at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Passes for all exhibition matches will go on sale this Wednesday, December 18, at 5 p.m. ET at coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

For a full list of Clubs and match schedule, please see below:

MLS clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

LA Galaxy

LAFC

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC (preparing for their first ever season)

San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis CITY SC

Sporting Kansas City

NWSL clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Angel City FC

Bay FC

Houston Dash,

Portland Thorns

San Diego Wave FC,

Seattle Reign FC

MATCH SCHEDULE - All Passes and Ticket Packages Available Dec. 18

MLS DAY 1: Wednesday, Feb. 5

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 12:30 p.m. PT

Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC at 1:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 3:00 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 8

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 11:00 a.m. PT

San Diego FC vs. New York City FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls at 1:30 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC at 2:30 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 3: Sunday, Feb. 9

LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC at 10:00 a.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 11:30 a.m. PT

MLS DAY 4: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Chicago Fire FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake at 12:30 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC at 1:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 3:00 p.m. PT

MLS DAY 5: Saturday, Feb. 15

San Diego FC vs. New York Red Bulls at 10:00 a.m. PT

Charlotte FC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC at 2:00 p.m. PT

NWSL DAY 1: Sunday, Feb. 16

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash at 12:00 p.m. PT

Seattle Reign FC vs. Bay FC at 1:00 p.m. PT

NWSL DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 22

Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash at 10:00 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC at 12:00 p.m. PT

