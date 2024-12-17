Charlotte FC to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC will return to the Coachella Valley Invitation in 2025 and play two friendly matches as part of the exhibition featuring 14 MLS clubs.
Charlotte FC will play the reining MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy, on Sunday, February 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Club will return to action on Saturday, February 15, against the Portland Timbers at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Passes for all exhibition matches will go on sale this Wednesday, December 18, at 5 p.m. ET at coachellavalleyinvitational.com.
For a full list of Clubs and match schedule, please see below:
MLS clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:
Austin FC
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
LA Galaxy
LAFC
Minnesota United FC
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
San Diego FC (preparing for their first ever season)
San Jose Earthquakes
St. Louis CITY SC
Sporting Kansas City
NWSL clubs participating in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational include:
Angel City FC
Bay FC
Houston Dash,
Portland Thorns
San Diego Wave FC,
Seattle Reign FC
MATCH SCHEDULE - All Passes and Ticket Packages Available Dec. 18
MLS DAY 1: Wednesday, Feb. 5
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT
LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC at 11:00 a.m. PT
Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 12:30 p.m. PT
Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC at 1:30 p.m. PT
New York City FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 3:00 p.m. PT
MLS DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 8
Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City at 11:00 a.m. PT
San Diego FC vs. New York City FC at 12:00 p.m. PT
San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls at 1:30 p.m. PT
Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC at 2:30 p.m. PT
MLS DAY 3: Sunday, Feb. 9
LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC at 10:00 a.m. PT
Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 11:30 a.m. PT
MLS DAY 4: Wednesday, Feb. 12
Chicago Fire FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 10:00 a.m. PT
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC at 11:00 a.m. PT
New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake at 12:30 p.m. PT
Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC at 1:30 p.m. PT
New York City FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC at 3:00 p.m. PT
MLS DAY 5: Saturday, Feb. 15
San Diego FC vs. New York Red Bulls at 10:00 a.m. PT
Charlotte FC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:00 a.m. PT
LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire FC at 12:00 p.m. PT
Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC at 2:00 p.m. PT
NWSL DAY 1: Sunday, Feb. 16
Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC at 11:00 a.m. PT
San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash at 12:00 p.m. PT
Seattle Reign FC vs. Bay FC at 1:00 p.m. PT
NWSL DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 22
Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash at 10:00 a.m. PT
San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC at 11:00 a.m. PT
Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC at 12:00 p.m. PT
