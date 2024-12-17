Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed free agent goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer to a two-year contract through the 2026 season, the club announced today.

"Jimmy brings valuable experience, along with a hunger to succeed that can inspire and elevate the entire group," Dynamo General Manager, Pat Onstad said. "He's a proven goalkeeper who has established himself in the league, and we're excited to have him on board going into the 2025 season. The Dynamo welcomes Jimmy and his wonderful family to the city of Houston."

Maurer joins the Dynamo after spending the last eight seasons with FC Dallas. He joined the team on a one-week loan in 2017 before going on to make 75 appearances in all competitions across eight seasons. In 2024, the Lawrenceville, Georgia native featured in four regular season matches, recording two clean sheets and a season-high seven saves on the road versus the Portland Timbers on Oct. 6. Notably, Maurer earned Team of the Matchday honors for Matchday 31 following a clean sheet and a four save performance during a road draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps, his first match of the 2024 season. Maurer helped FC Dallas reach the postseason five times over the last eight campaigns.

Additionally, Maurer assisted the FC Dallas front office as a Player Development Executive during the 2024 season. MLS clubs may choose to designate and employ one player per year in a professional development role. This allows veteran players to gain real-world experiences and skills with their club, including but not limited to coaching, scouting, front office duties and diversity liaison, while continuing their playing career.

The goalkeeper started and appeared in 24 MLS regular season games during the 2021 season and made his MLS Cup Playoffs debut for Dallas on Nov. 22, 2020, versus the Timbers. Maurer recorded seven saves in his playoff debut and helped Dallas advance to the Western Conference semifinals by saving a penalty kick in the penalty shootout. Notably, Maurer ended the 2020 year with a 0.84 GAA and an 80.6 save percentage, first among starting goalkeepers.

Before arriving to MLS, Maurer spent five seasons with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League from 2013-17. The goalkeeper became the club's full-time starter in 2014, earning NASL Best XI honors that season before helping the Cosmos win the NASL title in 2015 and 2016. Additionally, Maurer was the starting goalkeeper for the University of South Carolina from 2007-10 and finished with 28 clean sheets.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed free agent goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer to a two-year contract through the 2026 season.

JIMMY MAURER BIO:

NAME: Jimmy Maurer

POSITION: Goalkeeper

DATE OF BIRTH: October 14, 1988 (36)

BIRTHPLACE: Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 2 in.

WEIGHT: 192 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: FC Dallas

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA

