International Duty Roundup: Six Inter Miami CF Academy Players on National Team Duty in December

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health is set to be in action on the international stage in December, with six players called up by their respective national teams for.

Let's take a look at our Academy's players summoned for international duty!

Victor Fung - (Venezuela U-20 National Team)

Academy defender Victor Fung was called up by Venezuela's U-20 national teams for training camps in Porlamar, Venezuela from Dec. 14 to 23 and from Dec. 26 to 31.

Luciano Peña - (Peru U-15 National Team)

Luciano Peña will be with Peru's U-15 national team for a training camp in Lima, Peru from Dec. 16 through 21.

Luis Moringale - (Puerto Rico U-17 National Team)

Luis Moringale was summoned by Puerto Rico's U-17 national team to participate in a training camp from Dec.16 to 17 at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla.

Quinton Jhon, Chaz Williams, Levi Williams - (Trinidad & Tobago U-17 National Team)

Academy trio Quinton Jhon, Chaz Williams and Levi Williams will be with Trinidad & Tobago's U-17 side for training camps from Dec. 17 to 22 and Dec. 26 to 31 as the team prepares for the upcoming 2025 Concacaf Under-17 Championship. The region's FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifying competition will take place from February 7-16, 2025, across six venues and include the participation of 35 Concacaf member associations.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.

