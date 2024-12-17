Inter Miami Florida Blue Holiday Bash & Inter Miami's Holiday Open House Events

December 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







This weekend Inter Miami hosted two successful holiday initiatives, spreading holiday cheer to the community with their annual Florida Blue Holiday Bash and Inter Miami's Holiday Open House for Season Ticket Members and prospective STMs.

On Dec.14, Inter Miami CF and Florida Blue joined forces once again for a successful Florida Blue Holiday Bash at Chase Stadium, hosting 32 families from Neighbors 4 Neighbors through the organization's Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program.

This year's Holiday Bash brought a winter wonderland to South Florida with carol singers, Christmas stocking decorating, ornament making, airbrush tattoo artists and games for all to enjoy. To enhance the experience, Inter Miami chefs provided a holiday feast for all in attendance, which included appearances from Santa Claus and Inter Miami defender Ryan Sailor.

On Dec.15, Inter Miami also hosted its Holiday Open House where Season Ticker Members gathered at Chase Stadium to participate in day-long activities to honor and appreciate their loyalty to the Club throughout the 2024 Season. The event gave Season Ticket Members access to exclusive stadium zones and fan experiences, while Inter Miami also invited non-STMs to join the festivities and see what being an STM is all about.

Available to STMs were activities including a crossbar challenge, mini games, and a tournament on the pitch. Joining them were Inter Miami CF First Team players, Israel Boatwright and Tyler Hall, who spent their time participating in challenges, greeting fans, and spreading cheer by providing photo opportunities and autographs to all. Locker room access was also granted to STMs, with an additional opportunity to take photos with the Leagues Cup Trophy and the Supporter's Shield.

